Muscat – Oman Shell celebrated the graduation of Shell Nawafidh’s first batch of young Omani students.

Shell Nawafidh is a six-month structured and integrated technical and soft skills comprehensive learning course for university students or fresh graduates of science and engineering.

Conducted in partnership with the German University of Technology (GUtech) and Outward-Bound Oman (OBO), the main objective of Nawafidh is to enable and empower participants to lead the transition into the emerging energy markets through technical training, relevant discussions and workshops, and networking with industry professionals. The holistic learning programme not only helps Omani students and fresh graduates develop their technical abilities and improve their leadership skills, but also enhances their potential, enabling them to take on diverse and important roles in the energy industry.

As part of the graduation ceremony, Shell commended each of the 37 graduates of Nawafidh in the presence of the chief guest, H.H. Dr. Fahad Al Said, Vice Chancellor, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and Walid Hadi, Shell’s Country Chair and SVP Oman.

Speaking about Oman Shell’s main aim behind the launch of the programme, Malak Al Shaibani, General Manager – Corporate Relations & ICV, Oman Shell, said, “Our aim is to power progress and adapt to the changing energy markets. It is vital that tomorrow’s energy leaders are provided the opportunities they need to gain knowledge and skills pertaining to newer and cleaner energy sources and solutions. The focus of the programme is on learning the latest technologies and applications related to these new sources of energy, which is in line with Oman Vision 2040 and its energy diversification goals. We thank the participants for their interest in the Nawafidh programme and their enthusiastic participation online amidst the uncertainty of the pandemic. Along with our partners, we look forward to welcoming the new batch to a new and even better version of the programme.”

Commenting on how Shell Nawafidh benefitted them, one of the graduates said, “Nawafidh is the right platform to learn the latest on emerging energies and their application in Oman through live projects. Shell Nawafidh’s leader forums and workshops were ideal in gaining exposure, and helped me develop a strategic and creative way of thinking, both of which are essential to forge a successful career. What’s more, I have developed valuable technical and soft skills, which I know will help me as I take the next step in my career.”

About Oman Shell

Shell has been a partner in Oman’s development and progress over the last several decades. We have been providing pioneering technologies and expertise in the energy industry and creating value for the community. Shell is active in Oman across the oil and gas industry and is involved in joint venture and independent activities ranging from research and development, exploration and production to trading, retail and new energies. Shell also implements an extensive social investment programme that contributes to the sustainable development of the country. Shell holds interests in Petroleum Development Oman (34%), Oman LNG (30%) and Shell Oman Marketing Company (49%). Together they represent a substantial part of Oman’s economic growth.

