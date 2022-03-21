With various mega-projects being initiated and realised, the Sultanate of Oman is gearing up for a transformational change in the energy sector. The Oman Petroleum & Energy Show (OPES) was inaugurated on Monday by His Highness Sayyid Taimur bin Asaad bin Tariq al Said, Chairman of the Central Bank of Oman Board of Governors in the presence of key officials from various ministries, top-level executives from global companies, and other industry leaders. Conducted under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy & Minerals and hosted by Petroleum Development Oman, the event is taking place at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre from 21–23 March. The exhibition is organised by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and features a special conference which is organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). This one-of-a-kind show will serve the entire oil and gas industry and lay a keen emphasis on the future of energy.

Some of the key sponsors of the event include Main Sponsor—bp; Principal Sponsor—OQ; Titanium Sponsor—Oman Shell; Diamond Sponsor—Eni; Platinum Sponsor—Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Oxy, and Schlumberger.

The opening ceremony witnessed remarks from Saleh Al Anboori, Conference Chairperson, Director-General of Exploration and Production of Oil and Gas, Ministry of Energy and Minerals, Sultanate of Oman; Sayyid Khalid bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Chairman, CONNECT, SABCO Group, and Kamel Ben-Naceur, 2022 SPE President, Chief Executive Officer, Nomadia Energy Consulting. The ceremony was followed by the OPES Awards Presentation that recognises companies that have made significant advancements and achieved excellence in major industrial fronts.

While OPES will serve as an effective business and networking platform for energy professionals, oil and gas companies, policy and decision-makers, and stakeholders, a key highlight of the event is the conference that is organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE). Themed ‘Shaping the Future of the Energy Industry’, the conference will be chaired by Saleh Al Anboori, Director-General of Exploration and Production of Oil and Gas, Ministry of Energy and Minerals, Sultanate of Oman.

With a fine selection of highly acclaimed experts, the participants will convene to exchange ideas, share industry insights, and drive engagement through informative discussions and technical presentations on key topics shaping the current and future needs of the energy industry.

The conference agenda will feature an Industry Dialogue Session themed ‘Shaping the Future of the Energy Industry’. An Executive Plenary Session will focus on ‘How the Petroleum Industry is Preparing itself for the Era of Decarbonisation and Energy Transition’. Other engaging features of the conference agenda include 4 panel sessions, an Energy Think Tank session, 28 technical and knowledge sharing ePoster sessions, and an OPES Awards Showcase Pavilion.

Commenting on OPES, His Excellency, Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy & Minerals, Sultanate of Oman said, “The Oman Petroleum & Energy Show is a national event that has, over the years, become a respected platform for the oil and gas industry across the region. This year’s conference theme reflects the major developments happening not only in the Sultanate, but in the wider region. Oman has made significant advancements in IOR/EOR methods, offshore drilling and field development, digitalization and artificial intelligence, and these will be debated and shared by leading experts through panel sessions, technical discussions, and presentations at the SPE Conference at OPES.”

Highlighting PDO’s involvement in the event, Dr. Bader Al Kharusi, PDO Oil North Director and Programme Committee Chairperson said, “We are indeed delighted to act as the host organisation of this prestigious event and are confident that all participants and visitors to the exhibition will find it to be a truly rewarding and fulfilling experience. OPES 2022 brings together the very best the Oman hydrocarbons sector has to offer. As we work together to support Oman Vision 2040 by reducing our carbon footprint, embracing technological innovation on an unprecedented scale, and operating more efficiently, it is evident that the Sultanate’s energy industry is taking monumental strides in its energy transition to a sustainable economy with net-zero emissions. The upcoming event will showcase many examples of how operators are delivering excellence, growth, and sustainable value creation within and well beyond our industry.”

OPES will also host a Digital Oil and Gas Zone featuring Digital Oil and Gas Talks that will unite senior executives, service providers, contractors and related suppliers, technology innovators, and industry experts to develop business ideas and exchange thoughts on revolutionizing the oil and gas industry with an emphasis on increasing profitability through sustainable measures.

The Sultanate has achieved significant progress in line with its energy vision to attain a green and circular economy that places sustainability at its core. Through national level, industry-leading events like OPES, the country will continue to stay committed to its goal of achieving energy independence while effectively developing resources such as renewable energy to lower production costs and enhance competitive elements in economic sectors.

It is worth noting that a special pre-conference seminar on current and advanced Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) took place on 20 March. Additionally, The OPES 2022 Young Leaders Forum, an important feature of the conference, will take place on 22 March and provide young professionals with key insights on trending topics and industry challenges while also offering a platform for them to learn more about innovative ideas and pioneering initiatives from experts and senior executives.

For more information on the exhibition, visit www.omanpetroleumandenergyshow.com and for the conference, visit go.spe.org/OPES22.