Muscat – Oman Oil Marketing Company (omanoil) has launched an exciting new campaign, offering National Subsidy System (NSS) cardholders an exclusive opportunity to win free fuel until end of 2024. Running through to September 30, 2024, the promotion encourages NSS cardholders to refuel at any omanoil service station, with a minimum spend of six Omani Rials per transaction. Each qualifying transaction guarantees automatic entry into a draw, where 20 winners will be awarded complimentary fuel, allowing them to enjoy substantial savings and customer loyalty through valuable benefits.

The NSS card allows eligible Omani citizens to benefits from reduced fuel prices, ensuring essential travel remains accessible. This campaign provides a valuable incentive for cardholders to take full advantage of their NSS membership.

The campaign reflects the company’s dedication to supporting the community and actively promoting the National Subsidy Card’s benefits, encouraging its broader adoption across the Sultanate. By aligning with national objectives, omanoil continues to deliver added value and convenience to its customers across the Sultanate.

