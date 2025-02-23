Muscat, Oman – Oman Oasis, a leading name in the beverage industry and part of The Zubair Corporation’s FMCG sector, is proud to announce that it has once again been named ‘Oman’s Most Trusted Brand’ for 2024. This prestigious recognition, awarded by the public through a national survey, reflects the brand’s unwavering commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality, excellence, and innovation in the water industry.

The award underscores the strong relationship Oman Oasis has built with consumers over the years, earning their trust and loyalty through consistent quality and dedication to health and wellness.

Speaking on the occasion, Moosa Al Hasni, Chief Operating Officer of Oman Oasis, expressed his pride in the team and the company's continued success:

"This award is a testament to our strategic focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability. We are honoured to be recognized as Oman's most trusted water brand for the eighth consecutive year. Our success is driven by our customers' confidence in our products and our relentless efforts to meet their expectations. We remain committed to delivering excellence, ensuring that Oman Oasis remains the go-to choice for hydration."

Oman Oasis is Oman’s leading bottled water brand, renowned for its high-quality drinking water sourced from natural aquifers. The company has consistently set benchmarks in the industry with its advanced purification processes, stringent quality control, and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Oman Oasis offers a wide range of products, including Oman Oasis Balanced Drinking Water, Sifr Zero Sodium Water, and Mai Alkaline Water, catering to various consumer needs and preferences. Through its focus on health, quality, and sustainability, Oman Oasis continues to lead the market and innovate in the field of bottled water.

For more information, please contact:

Bosky Dutia

Communications & Marketing Specialist

The Zubair Corporation

Email: bosky.dutia@zubaircorp.com

www.zubaircorp.com