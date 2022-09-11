Muscat: With a keen focus on the well-being of its people, the Sultanate of Oman has taken innumerable efforts to develop a strong healthcare ecosystem that is sustainable, inclusive, and highly responsive to the needs of the community. In line with the same and to reaffirm its commitment to Oman’s Health Vision 2050, Connect (Oman Exhibitions Organizing Company LLC) is set to organise the Oman Health Exhibition and Conference (OHEC) at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Hall 5 from 26 to 28 September 2022. The highly anticipated industry event will be conducted in partnership with Oman’s Ministry of Health and will be supported by the Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control (PADC), the Directorate General of Quality Assurance Center (DGQAC) and Directorate General of Private Health Establishments. Alongside the exhibition, drawing attention to the continuously evolving medical developments will be the Oman Health Conference organised by the Oman Medical Association, which is accredited by the Oman Medical Specialty Board (OMSB). Cigna, the renowned healthcare, and insurance company, will be the Silver Sponsor for the event. While the timings for the exhibition are from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, the conference will follow a predefined agenda from 9:00 am to 4:15 pm on all three days.

With remarkable developments in the field of healthcare, the Sultanate has, over the years, earned international recognition for its well-defined policies, reliable healthcare system, and emphasis on innovation and research. A reduction in mortality, especially among children, and the ability to control various communicable diseases are further testaments to its unwavering determination. Mirroring the values of ‘quality care and sustained health’, the Oman Health Exhibition and Conference is aligned with the aim of Oman’s Health Vision 2050 which is geared at ensuring that the Omani people live healthy and productive lives through the establishment of a well-organised, equitable, efficient, and responsive health system, grounded by societal values of equity and social justice.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Mohammed Hamdan Al Rubaie, Director General, Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs and Drug Control (DGPA&DC) said, “The Directorate General of Pharmaceutical Affairs & Drug Control (DGPA&DC) is responsible for regulation of pharmaceutical and medical devices to ensure that all pharmaceutical products and medical devices marketed in the Sultanate are safe, effective and of good quality. DGPA&DC is cooperating with all stakeholders, to carry out and monitor the procedures and regulations to ensure that all pharmaceutical products and medical devices are safe. It is our pleasure to participate in this event, and we look forward to welcoming you in Oman Health Exhibition & Conference (OHEC) in Muscat this September.” The event is dedicated to exploring innovative opportunities, showcasing the latest technologies, services, and facilities, and leveraging trade and investment opportunities. For exhibitors, it will provide a platform to connect with key buyers, potential business partners, vital decision-makers, and other stakeholders from the industry. Prominent companies participating as exhibitors include Mohsin Haider Darwish, Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, Aster Group, Muscat Eye Laser Center, and many more.

In addition, acknowledging the growing importance of medical tourism and its role in improving access to quality healthcare, the exhibition will also feature key international players including prominent names from India and Iran. Partners of the Indian state of Kerala, Gulf Madhyamam and Lynx MICE have confirmed to be the India Pavilion Partner at OHEC. Their participation entails a showcase of over 40 hospitals & ayurveda hospitals, as part of an on-going campaign called ‘Heal Me Kerala’, that promotes the south Indian state as a top choice for medical tourism. Other Ayurveda hospitals & wellness centers participating at the India Pavilion include, JASLOK Hospital, HCG cancer specialist, Max Hospitals and Fortis Healthcare.

The Iran Pavilion will include top-choice hospitals from the country’s key cities. The Kowsar Shiraz Hospital, affiliated to the Fars Heart Foundation charity, and based in Iran’s Shiraz city, is participating to showcase their capacity, along with their well experienced team of specialists and fully equipped departments that provide excellent treatment services specially for those who are suffering from heart ailments. Other names include Nivad Pharmed Salamat Co., a science base pharmaceutical company working on manufacturing high technology human vaccines; and Behjat Alsalam, a well-known medical tourism company in Oman that facilitates treatment and tourism in Iran. They will present their expertise in providing simple ways to travel to Iran for various kinds of treatments, such as, ophthalmology, orthopaedic, cosmetic, and beauty beside other services like tickets reservations, accommodation, and translators.

Meanwhile, the Oman Health Conference with the central theme ‘Towards Healthcare Excellence’ will offer a unique opportunity for healthcare and medical professionals in the Sultanate to engage meaningfully with those from the private and non-profit sectors. With a designated time for Q&A sessions after each talk, it will also help boost interaction, interest, and awareness amongst participants about the available healthcare services and the latest innovations in the field. In an endeavour to promote research and development in the healthcare field, the conference also invited speakers from healthcare universities, clinical research associations, expository associations, and other healthcare ventures to share their scientific papers, which were then reviewed by the Oman Health Conference Scientific Committee.

An excellent networking platform for medical professionals, traders, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and stakeholders of the healthcare and medical industry, OHEC has registered over 150 exhibitors from over 10 countries and foresees a footfall of more than 5000 attendees.

The event is free to attend and open to all. To know more, visit https://omanhealthexpo.com/. For details and agenda of the speaker’s conference, please refer - https://omanhealthexpo.com/about-the-conference

Alongside, Food & Hospitality Oman, an international trade exhibition, is also being held at the at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Hall 4 from 26 to 28 September 2022. The exhibition serves as a business and networking platform for companies and industry stakeholders to promote the latest products and services in the food and beverage, agriculture and fisheries, food processing technologies, kitchen and catering equipment, hotel supplies and equipment, and restaurant and cafe segments. More details can be found here - https://foodandhospitalityoman.com/home

