Muscat: In a landmark development, Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s pioneering provider of managed cybersecurity and cloud services, sings a service agreement with Government of Zanzibar’s Contractor Ozone Limited Solutions to expand the “ePROZ" services provided to the Government of Zanzibar. This strategic partnership introduces two advanced modules from JAGGAER ONE: eProcurement and Invoicing, aimed at significantly enhancing the procurement and accounts payable processes within Zanzibar’s government departments. The official signing ceremony was held on September 29 at the Sheraton Hotel, marking a key milestone in the partnership.

The JAGGAER ONE eProcurement module will equip the Government of Zanzibar with robust catalog management tools and an intuitive eCommerce interface, enabling informed purchasing decisions in alignment with procurement policies. Features such as configurable request forms, smart search technology, and a private supplier marketplace will enhance compliance and promote cost-effective procurement practices. Simultaneously, the JAGGAER ONE Invoicing module will automate invoice receipt and management, streamlining workflows and eliminating paper-based processes to significantly reduce processing times. This module will also provide enhanced self-service capabilities for suppliers, fostering greater engagement and enabling real-time data analysis to optimize accounts payable performance.

Mr. Maqbool Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park, stated, “This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in our shared vision for digital transformation across the public sector. By harnessing the power of advanced technology, we aim to create a more transparent, efficient, and accountable governance structure for the Government of Zanzibar. Our commitment extends beyond mere service provision; we are dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation that will empower governmental institutions to better serve their citizens.”

The partnership follows a successful visit by a high-level Tanzanian delegation to Oman, which took place from September 27 to September 30, 2024. The delegation, comprising approximately 20 members, included four distinguished ministers: Hon. Dr. Saada Mkuya Salum, Minister of State, President’s Office Planning and Finance; Hon. Shariff A. Shariff, Minister of State, President’s Office Labour, Economic Affairs and Investment; Hon. Omar Said Shaaban, Minister of Trade and Industrial Development, Zanzibar; and Hon. Stanslaus Haroon Nyongo, Deputy Minister, President’s Office Planning and Investment.

Oman Data Park’s partnership with the Government of Zanzibar’s contractor Ozone Limited Solutions marks a significant milestone in enhancing governmental efficiency and service delivery in Zanzibar. With the introduction of such services, Oman Data Park is not only reinforcing its commitment to digital transformation but also paving the way for sustainable growth and innovation. This collaboration embodies its vision of fostering technology-driven solutions that empower governments and elevate the quality of public services for citizens.

About Oman Data Park:

Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s first and largest managed cyber security and cloud services provider, plays an integral role in supporting the digital transformation of Oman, through their offering of an all-in-one solution of computing, cloud computing, data storage, networking, web hosting and network security services. ODP also offers the Sultanate’s first Artificial intelligence-ready cloud infrastructure – Nebula AI GPUaaS powered by Nvidia.