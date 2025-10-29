Muscat: Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s leading provider of managed IT services and cloud solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Axway, a global leader in API management and digital integration solutions. The collaboration represents a major stride in strengthening secure data exchange, interoperability, and API-driven innovation across Oman’s public and private sectors. By integrating Axway’s globally recognized capabilities into ODP’s trusted infrastructure, the partnership enables organizations to drive innovation, enhance service delivery, and unlock greater digital value in alignment with the objectives outlined in Oman Vision 2040.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Maqbool Al Wahaibi, Chief Executive Officer of ODP, said, “At Oman Data Park, we believe that sustainable digital transformation stems from a clear direction, strategic collaboration, and the continuous pursuit of technological excellence. Our alliance with Axway reinforces this philosophy by combining international expertise with local insight to create a secure, future-ready digital ecosystem for Oman. This partnership not only enhances our ability to deliver advanced integration and API management solutions but also exemplifies our approach to building alliances that add tangible value to the nation’s digital landscape. By joining forces with globally trusted technology leaders, ODP continues to strengthen its role as a catalyst for progress, ensuring that our clients benefit from best-in-class technologies while the broader economy gains from increased efficiency, compliance, and innovation-driven growth.”

Through this collaboration, ODP will deliver Axway’s extensive suite of products and services — including advanced API lifecycle management, secure AI integration, managed file transfer, B2B data exchange, and developer engagement & monetization tools — leveraging its state-of-the-art infrastructure in Oman. This localized deployment enables enterprises and government entities to streamline cross-platform communication, modernize legacy systems, and derive deeper insights from data with enhanced agility and control. By anchoring these global-grade solutions in ODP’s secure cloud environment, the partnership ensures full data sovereignty and compliance while empowering clients to accelerate digital advancement and scale digital services efficiently.

In addition to Axway’s technology portfolio, ODP will offer local access to software licenses, SaaS solutions, and professional services & training programs that help organizations maximize their digital investments. This initiative contributes directly to in-country value creation by promoting knowledge transfer, supporting national talent development, and reinforcing Oman’s position as a secure and self-sufficient digital hub. In doing so, the alliance underscores a shared commitment to advancing a connected, resilient, and progressive economy founded on trust, capability, and collaboration.

As a trusted technology enabler, ODP continues to shape the digital future of the Sultanate by combining operational excellence with forward-looking innovation. With a proven track record of supporting mission-critical infrastructure and enterprise transformation, ODP remains at the forefront of advancing secure cloud adoption, data intelligence, and next-generation IT services. Its continued investments in emerging technologies and strategic partnerships reaffirm its commitment to cultivating an ecosystem where digital advancement fuels economic growth and national competitiveness.