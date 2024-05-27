OCS Infotech, the Digitization and IT arm of The Zubair Corporation, today announced that it has been named an Engage Tech Support Partner (ETSP) within Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program. This enrollment demonstrates OCS Infotech’s ability to expertly support, operate, and maintain end-to-end Fortinet security solutions for their customers and offers the opportunity for OCS Infotech to upskill support engineers for better, more efficient customer support.

As an Engage Tech Support Partner, OCS Infotech, receives exclusive access to regular live workshops designed and delivered by Fortinet Subject Matter Experts as well as tailored training on selected products. Partners are also entitled to a fast-track process to engage Fortinet Support organization. Being part of this program enables OCS Infotech to continue to maximize the quality of support they deliver to their customers and to expand their portfolio of Fortinet security solutions.

Anu Cherian Philip, General Manager of OCS Infotech expressed his pride, saying: “Earning Fortinet ETSP status alongside our Expert Partner designation underscores our team's expertise and dedication to delivering top-tier security support to our clients. As the first partner in the Sultanate of Oman to attain this accreditation, we take great pride in this accomplishment. We eagerly anticipate maintaining our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with unparalleled levels of service and support.”

A Program Focused on Enabling Opportunities for Partners

Fortinet is committed to helping partners meet new and evolving customer challenges created by work-from-anywhere models, hybrid IT environments, and the evolving threat landscape through Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program and enablement tools for partners. The program is focused on enabling growth opportunities that are unique with Fortinet’s expansive portfolio built around the Fortinet Security Fabric, designed to secure customers’ entire infrastructure from the data center to the cloud.

In addition, Fortinet is committed to helping partners grow productive, predictable, and rewarding relationships to differentiate themselves from competitors. The Fortinet Engage Partner program helps partners acquire the industry knowledge they need to increase business opportunities, deliver digital acceleration for customers with customizable programs, and accelerate partner growth.

About Oman Computer Services LLC (OCS Infotech)

Established in 1981, Oman Computer Services LLC (OCS Infotech) stands as a pioneering force in the IT landscape of the Sultanate of Oman. OCS Infotech epitomises a dynamic fusion of cutting-edge technology and unwavering client commitment, consistently spearheading advancements in Oman's IT sector. With nearly four decades of industry expertise, OCS Infotech is primed to deliver superior, expedited, and sustainable outcomes for its clientele. By harnessing strategic alliances with premier global tech partners and leveraging collaborative methodologies and tools, OCS Infotech empowers clients to realise their objectives efficiently. From initial consultation and strategic planning to seamless integration and ongoing management, OCS Infotech offers unparalleled depth and proficiency to address the diverse challenges and opportunities of today's digital landscape.