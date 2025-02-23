Muscat: Oman Avenues Mall, the premier fashion and lifestyle shopping destination, has expanded its dynamic retail portfolio with the addition of Centrepoint, the region’s beloved all-inclusive destination for stylish apparel, kids’ wear, beauty, footwear, accessories and home essentials. With its sleek, contemporary design and a customer-first approach, the new Centrepoint store offers an immersive lifestyle experience that resonates with local shoppers. By bringing leading regional and international brands to its diverse retail mix, this move further solidifies Oman Avenues Mall’s reputation as the ultimate shopping and lifestyle destination in the Sultanate of Oman.

The grand opening of the new store witnessed the presence of key representatives from Oman Avenues Mall and Landmark Group, marking a momentous milestone in the enduring partnership. This collaboration reflects a shared dedication to enhancing the retail landscape in the country, and delivering exceptional shopping experiences. Strategically situated on the first floor, a prime location in the mall, the new Centrepoint store offers unparalleled accessibility, with convenient parking and a welcoming shopping environment that seamlessly aligns with Oman Avenues Mall’s renowned appeal.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Gogi George, Director - Asset Management, Lulu International Holdings, said, "Oman Avenues Mall remains committed to shaping an exceptional retail landscape that meets the evolving needs of our patrons. Our long-standing partnership with Landmark Group reflects a shared vision of innovation and excellence, ensuring shoppers have access to an ever-growing range of popular brands. The addition of Centrepoint not only enhances our retail portfolio but also elevates the mall’s dynamic atmosphere, creating an immersive and engaging experience for customers, thus strengthening Oman Avenues Mall’s position as a premier hub for retail and entertainment.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Saikat Mishra from Centrepoint commented, "We are excited to celebrate a key milestone in our expansion with the launch of Centrepoint's new store at Oman Avenues Mall. This new location strengthens our commitment to offering a fantastic shopping experience, with a curated selection of stylish apparel, beauty products, home decor, and lifestyle essentials that are tailored to meet the needs of fashion-conscious individuals of all ages."

The opening of Centrepoint at Oman Avenues Mall adds another significant chapter to the enduring partnership with Landmark Group, further strengthening the mall’s standing as the premier regional retail destination for visitors from Oman and neighboring GCC countries. This partnership is set to deliver one of the largest entertainment concepts in the Sultanate of Oman bringing forth the adventure entertainment concept of 'Tridom' in a 32,000 sq. ft. area along with Emax which is planned to open soon at Oman Avenues Mall.

The new Centrepoint store has been meticulously designed to deliver an exceptional shopping experience, blending cutting-edge digital innovation with seamless in-store convenience. Its expansive, thoughtfully laid-out interior offers easy navigation and a welcoming atmosphere that complements the overall experience at Oman Avenues Mall. With state-of-the-art technology and carefully curated spaces for customer engagement, the store provides a distinctive retail journey. Shoppers can explore an extensive selection of sought-after brands, enjoy spacious fitting rooms, and benefit from enhanced services such as click-and-collect, self-checkout stations, and a quick-return policy. Furthermore, customers can make the most of the region's premier loyalty program, Shukran, ensuring every visit is both enjoyable and rewarding.

About Oman Avenues Mall

Oman Avenues Mall, part of Lulu Shopping Malls Muscat LLC, consistently curates a vibrant retail mix, seamlessly blending international brands with local favorites, to craft a dynamic shopping environment that evolves with the needs and preferences of patrons. Boasting over 240 brands and 108,000 square meters of retail space, the mall stands as the coveted destination in the heart of the city, offering an unparalleled experience with exceptional amenities and services tailored to the discerning customer.