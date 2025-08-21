Muscat: Oman Arab Bank (OAB) is pleased to announce the launch of a limited-time promotional campaign at one of its strategically important Al Buraimi branch, in celebration of their recent upgrades. The Buraimi Branch has been successfully relocated and refurbished with a fresh, customer-centric design that offers improved accessibility and service efficiency.

To commemorate these milestones, OAB is offering walk-in customers at the branch a range of exclusive benefits over a 10-working-day period. The Al Buraimi campaign will run from 24 August to 4 September, 2025.

Customers visiting the branch during these periods can access preferential loan rates and value-added bundles on credit cards. Early applicants who bundle a loan or deposit with a credit card will also receive free Entertainer vouchers. New-to-Bank customers opening deposit accounts, such as Fixed Deposit, Savings Basket, or Upfront Deposit, will be eligible for cashback.

Mr. Juma al Fulaiti, Deputy Head of Retail Banking at Oman Arab Bank, stated, “These offers are more than just promotions. We believe they are part of our commitment to reinvesting in the communities we serve. By enhancing this branch, we’re making banking more accessible, more rewarding, and more personal for our customers.”

This initiative is part of OAB’s broader retail banking strategy to strengthen its physical footprint while continuing to enhance customer experience through both digital and in-branch service touchpoints. The Bank encourages customers in the Al Buraimi region to take advantage of this opportunity and explore the improved facilities firsthand.