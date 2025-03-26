Muscat. In celebration of the upcoming Eid al-Fitr, Oman Arab Bank (OAB) is pleased to announce the launch of its special Eid al-Fitr Spend Campaign, designed to reward OAB credit cardholders with 4% cashback for local purchases made during the festive period. The campaign will run from March 29th to April 5th, 2025, and aims to encourage local spending while providing a unique opportunity for OAB customers to earn cashback on their everyday purchases.

The campaign is open to all OAB credit cardholders who accumulate a total spend of OMR 500 during the Eid holiday week. To make the reward even more exciting, the first 250 eligible customers who meet the spending requirement will receive 4% cashback on their purchases. The cashback will be credited to their accounts within 30 days following the conclusion of the campaign.

Mr Juma Al Fulaiti, Deputy Head of Retail Banking at Oman Arab Bank, commented on the launch of the spending campaign, stating, “We are excited to offer this special cashback promotion to our valued credit card customers during the festive season of Eid al-Fitr. At OAB, we continuously strive to provide value and enhance our customers' experiences. This campaign not only celebrates the spirit of Eid but also encourages local spending, benefiting both our customers and local businesses. We look forward to seeing our customers take full advantage of this exclusive offer.”

OAB is committed to offering its customers innovative products and services that make their banking experience both rewarding and seamless. With this new campaign, the bank hopes to deepen its relationship with cardholders and further reinforce its role in supporting local businesses across Oman.