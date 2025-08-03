Muscat: Oman Arab Bank has proudly received the "Organization with Best CSR Practices" award at the Oman Leadership Awards 2025, presented by CMO Asia, in a ceremony that celebrated organizations making a significant and sustainable impact on society and the national economy.

This national recognition is more than a symbol of excellence—it is a powerful reflection of the Bank’s long-standing journey of purpose, where community impact has been woven into its core strategy. Rather than viewing CSR as a separate requirement, Oman Arab Bank has fully embraced it as a pillar of its identity and growth.

The Oman Leadership Awards honor institutions that embody the philosophy of "Making a Real Difference" through integrity, purpose, and sustainable practices. Oman Arab Bank stood out after rigorous evaluation by a distinguished panel of judges from diverse disciplines.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, stated:

“We are honored to receive this recognition, which is not just an award, it’s a demonstration to our core mission. At Oman Arab Bank, CSR is not an initiative. It’s a responsibility rooted in who we are and what we stand for.”

Ms. Dalal Al Rahma, Acting Head of Corporate Communications at OAB, said:

“This award is not just a milestone; it is a mirror that exemplifies our collective heartbeat as a responsible and sound institution. Every campaign we launch, every partnership we build, is rooted in empathy and impact. We listen, we learn, and we lead with purpose. Therefore, I believe that is how real change begins, and, eventually, how trust is earned.”

What set OAB apart was its strong integration of ethical values into everyday operations, along with its commitment to transparency and accountability. The Bank’s proactive communication and collaboration with stakeholders ensure that its initiatives are inclusive, measurable, and aligned with national goals such as Oman Vision 2040. With this recognition, Oman Arab Bank reinforces its role as a changemaker in the financial sector, one that leads not just with numbers, but with purpose and integrity.