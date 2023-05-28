Muscat – Oman Arab Bank has opened its flagship Ruwi branch with state-of-the-art services offering an improved banking experience for customers. His Excellency Sheikh Al Munthir Ahmed Al Marhoon, Wali of Muttrah, inaugurated the event. The expansion marks an important milestone in the Bank’s commitment to providing exceptional financial services and supporting the growing needs of its customers.

Khalid Al Amri, Head of Branch Banking, said “Our new Ruwi branch will provide immense support to our customers living in the area and will allow us to serve them more effectively. With a large consumer base in the CBD, we have designed a branch that caters to their needs and allows for more personalized services. We look forward to growing our relationship with consumers in the community and enhancing our financial services further.”

Customers visiting the new branch can expect leading services and facilities including digital banking solutions, convenient access to accounts and transaction services and a team of knowledgeable staff that can support and provide personalized banking guidance to customers.