Muscat – Oman Arab Bank (OAB) celebrated the opening of its upgraded and relocated Nakhal branch under the patronage of Said Al Hakmani, Member of the Municipal Council of Nakhal. Located at Nakhal Mall, the new relocated branch is offering customers an enhanced banking experience from a new, more advantageous location and will allow OAB customers to be served more efficiently.

With enhanced digital capabilities, the Nakhal branch will also feature increased privacy for customers, including personal and business clients. The renovation is part of OAB’s ongoing program of branch improvements across the Sultanate, opening new branches and updating existing branches with new design and customer experience elements. Other recent openings include the enhanced and relocated Ibra and Duqm branches, as well as OAB’s new flagship Ruwi branch, with state-of-the-art services offering an improved banking experience for customers.

-Ends-

MEDIA CONTACTS

For media inquiries, please contact:

Malak Al Lawati

Relationship Executive

latest@ouridentity.com