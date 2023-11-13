Muscat:– Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has reinforced its ongoing commitment to empowering women in the organization and producing a pipeline of female leaders with the appointment of Asila Al Mashari as its new Assistant Regional Manager for the Muscat region. The appointment is part of the bank’s strategic agenda to advance women to lead in the competitive financial sector.

Promoting gender diversity and empowering women in the workforce is one of OAB’s top priorities. The bank has instituted a number of multi-faceted training and development programs, including Ruwad Al Arabi for Leadership Development, in association with Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning. Today, more than 39% of the bank's workforce consists of women, and 36% of middle management positions are held by women. A third of all branch managers within OAB are female.

Essam Al Busaidi, Head of Human Resources at Oman Arab Bank, said: "I am proud to say that OAB has championed women across all levels of the organization, from the trainees to senior management. We believe that leadership is about talent and we are committed to supporting women to excel in their careers. We also understand that diversity enriches decision making, fuels innovation and contributes to the sustainability of not only the bank but the nation as a whole.”

OAB recognizes the importance of fostering an inclusive organizational culture and providing equal opportunities for both men and women to pursue a variety of roles, while actively promoting a strong representation of women in senior leadership positions. The bank is dedicated to attracting and developing local talent through learning and development, talent management and leadership development. Training and development opportunities are available at every stage of an employee’s career, ensuring that they have the necessary skills to succeed both personally and professionally.

