OKX, a leading global fintech company and crypto trading platform, today launched Event Contracts, a new product that allows eligible customers to take a directional view on whether BTC or ETH will go up or down within a chosen timeframe. Event Contracts are now available to eligible traders in Asia, the CIS region, and Latin America.

Event Contracts are designed for customers who would like to trade their view on price movements but don't want to deal with complex trading setups. While a standard futures trade requires sizing, leverage, and ongoing monitoring, an Event Contract requires traders to choose only a price target, timeframe, and amount, with low fees fixed in advance.

How Event Contracts Work

Each Event Contract poses a simple question. Will BTC be higher in the next 15 minutes? Will ETH be above a target price by tomorrow? Customers select a direction, enter an amount, and confirm. The contract settles automatically against the OKX price index at expiry. Every successful trade receives a fixed payout.

Contract prices range from 0.01 to 0.99 USDT and reflect the market's estimated probability of each outcome. Lower-priced contracts represent less likely outcomes and carry higher potential returns. Expiry cycles run from 15 minutes to daily.

Key Features

Fixed Fees, Fixed Potential Payout: Customers see fees and potential payout up front, with no liquidation risk beyond the initial amount.

Customers see fees and potential payout up front, with no liquidation risk beyond the initial amount. Automatic Settlement: Contracts settle automatically against the OKX price index at expiry. There is nothing to monitor or manage after confirmation, unless the customer chooses to exit early.

Contracts settle automatically against the OKX price index at expiry. There is nothing to monitor or manage after confirmation, unless the customer chooses to exit early. No Additional Setup: Event Contracts trade directly from a customer's existing OKX balance. No on-chain setup, no USDC on-ramp, and no separate wallet is required.

Event Contracts trade directly from a customer's existing OKX balance. No on-chain setup, no USDC on-ramp, and no separate wallet is required. Low Minimum Trade Size: The minimum trade size is $0.01, making Event Contracts accessible and easy to trade.

The minimum trade size is $0.01, making Event Contracts accessible and easy to trade. Broad Timeframes: Expiry cycles from 15 minutes to daily allow customers to trade around specific price catalysts.

Event Contracts will continue to expand in available markets and asset pairs as the rollout progresses.

For more information, visit www.okx.com.

About OKX

OKX is a fintech company on a mission to modernize money and markets. Today it is trusted by more than 120 million people around the world who use OKX services to invest, transact and trade digital assets across a number of financial instruments including spot, futures, and decentralized markets. As one of the world's largest platforms, OKX is known for its exchange, wallet, and onchain ecosystem used by every day people and large institutions.

OKX maintains regional offices in the United States, Europe, UAE and Singapore with a number of local offices across São Paulo, the Republic of Türkiye, and Australia. Over the past several years, it has built one of the world's most comprehensive regulatory compliant, licensed fintech companies.

OKX is steadfastly committed to transparency and security and publishes Proof of Reserves reports on a monthly basis to ensure customer funds are always protected and available to people. To learn more about OKX, download the app or visit: okx.com.