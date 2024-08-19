Dammam, Saudi Arabia: Representatives of the Oil Park Development Company (OPDC), responsible for developing THE RIG. project, visited International Maritime Industries (IMI) to discuss the strategic partnership between the two companies. Under this partnership, IMI will supply ferries and additional services to support OPDC’s maritime operations with the aim of optimizing the visitor experience at THE RIG., the world's first offshore adventure tourism destination inspired by offshore oil platforms.



Led by OPDC CEO Raed Bakhrji, the delegation was met by Abdullah Al Ghamdi, CEO of IMI. The visit marks a formal commitment to develop the maritime logistics and infrastructure essential for seamless accessibility to THE RIG.



Harnessing IMI's expertise in shipbuilding, repair and offshore services, the collaboration aims to enhance efficiency and service standards. This strategic alliance between IMI and OPDC, a wholly owned, closed joint-stock company of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), will support THE RIG. in reaching its operational goals, solidifying its position as a premier adventure tourism destination.



Raed Bakhrji said, “Our collaboration with IMI will deliver a superior maritime experience at THE RIG. Their expertise will ensure smooth operations, enhancing the overall visitor journey. This initiative underscores our commitment to operational excellence and the establishment of a world-class adventure tourism destination that is aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 by fostering the growth of the Kingdom's vibrant maritime and tourism sectors.”



Abdullah Al Ghamdi reiterated the significance of this partnership: “We are delighted to collaborate with OPDC’s visionary team as their selected provider of maritime services for THE RIG. Through this partnership, IMI is showcasing its dedication to ongoing expansion and advancement, leveraging our extensive experience as a premier global provider of maritime products and services. This collaboration empowers various sectors and entities to achieve their objectives and drive value for the national economy.”



For more details on THE RIG. and its offerings, please visit https://therig.sa/



Media Contact

For any media inquiries, please contact: media@therig.sa and info@imi-ksa.com



About THE RIG.

THE RIG. is a world-first destination on an offshore platform that is redefining adventure tourism. Inspired by the design of offshore oil platforms, this groundbreaking project celebrates Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas heritage while offering an unparalleled visitor experience.



Oil Park Development Company (OPDC) was established to lead the development of THE RIG. project in line with the Public Investment Fund's strategy (2021-2025) aimed at diversifying and enriching the tourism and entertainment sectors in the Kingdom, whilst achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to promote tourism and entertainment investments and diversify the economy.



The project will feature a variety of attractions, including three hotels with 800 rooms, 11 restaurants, a range of shops, as well as a range of thrilling activities and daring adventures both above and below the sea, complemented by unique experiences in hospitality and entertainment. For more information on THE RIG., please visit: www.THERIG.sa.



About International Maritime Industries

Located at Ras Al-Khair on Saudi Arabia’s eastern seaboard, International Maritime Industries (IMI) is the largest maritime facility in the MENA region, with global ambitions and reach. When fully operational, IMI’s full-service yard will be capable of building four new offshore rigs and more than 40 vessels per year – including very large crude carriers (VLCCs). IMI will provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for more than 260 maritime products. State-of-the-art technologies – including artificial intelligence, biometrics and the Internet of Things – are embedded in the yard’s infrastructure, offering customers a cutting-edge advantage in an era of digitalization. IMI is a Saudi Aramco-sponsored joint venture (JV) with partners Bahri, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Lamprell.



Find out more: www.imi-ksa.com