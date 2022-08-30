Muscat: Reflecting on more than 40 years of experience in bill collection in the Sultanate, Oman Investment and Finance Company's (OIFC) Khedmah continues to develop its scope of work, thereby including the purchase of debts from telecommunications companies and other businesses. With a dedicated team and collection channels, the company is striving to enhance and develop the new service without compromising the quality of customer experience.

Commenting on the same, Mohammed bin Saif Al Toqi, Senior Director of Communications Operations at Khedmah, said, "We have been working on the debt recovery activity plan for some time now since OIFC has a number of contracts with several telecom companies in Oman. We have started this service as a result of these contracts, whereby, we purchase the debts from the companies. In order to provide the payment mechanism, several procedures are followed, including directly contacting the subscriber and determining the most appropriate payment method."

Keeping up with the latest advances at work, achieving growth as well as expanding its customer base, Khedmah continuously provides training to its employees and hosts workshops on and off the job. The company believes that boosting the abilities of human resources and instilling the right skill set are key factors in preparing them for job requirements. The company also continues to develop systems to keep pace with the steady development in the sector, considering the standards of safety, speed and ease of use.

OIFC seeks to become a one-stop shop where everybody's needs are met on the same platform. It is working toward adding new services to keep pace with the sector's demands and facilitate the provision of services to subscribers. Additionally, the company keenly studies the market's needs and stays up-to-date with the advancements in global technologies to maintain its position in the sector.

OIFC has been the leading Investment and Services Company in the Sultanate, specialising in billing and collection for four decades. It provides a central point for customers to pay all electricity, water and telecommunications bills along with many additional services through its network of 68 branches covering various governorates of the Sultanate. The company complements its efforts through the many automatic payment machines distributed around the Sultanate and its electronic platforms such as the Khedmah application and website.

