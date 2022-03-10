Badar Ali Said Al-Salehi, Director General, Oman National CERT and Chair of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation – Computer Emergency Response Team (OIC-CERT), has hailed the remarkable progress made by the OIC-CERT 5G Security Framework Working Group during its first 5G security workshop of the year.

The OIC-CERT 5G Security Framework Workshop, hosted by CyberSecurity Malaysia and supported by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, was held in conjunction with the Malaysian Edition of Safer Internet Day 2022. It aimed to provide awareness on the importance of 5G security, to develop a common 5G security framework for risk assessment and management and develop a common standard for the OIC member countries that can be used to mitigate any technical difficulties in rolling out 5G. The event marks the beginning of the 2022 rollout of the Framework, with a series of similar workshops to be held in OIC-CERT member countries.

Dato’ Ts. Dr. Hj. Amirudin Abdul Wahab, the Chief Executive Officer of CyberSecurity Malaysia, in his remarks, stated, “The OIC-CERT 5G Security Framework provides the necessary mechanism to strategize and plan for embracing 5G technology in Malaysia and to realize the nation’s Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.”

In his speech, Mr Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin, the Chief Regulatory Officer of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), said, “The OIC-CERT 5G Security Framework will become another reference point for MCMC and provide guidance to us in ensuring the overall network security, resiliency and survivability of Malaysia’s 5G implementation.”

Mr Mohd. Shamir Hashim, Senior Vice President of the International and Government Engagement Division, CyberSecurity Malaysia, who is also the Co-Chair of the OIC-CERT 5G Security Working Group, explained that the expected outcomes of the workshop were to gauge the acceptance of the OIC-CERT 5G Security Framework and receive valuable feedback regarding the policy. Additionally, the meeting accepted suggestions to improve the framework, a living document that will add content to the framework. It is also expected that a Malaysian task force will be formed to localize the framework.

The workshop participants, representing major local telecommunication companies, were given an overview of the OIC-CERT 5G Security Framework, developed exclusively for the OIC community globally, the basis for heralding in the new Islamic Golden Age.

About OIC-CERT

The OIC-CERT was established in year 2009, to provide a platform for member countries to explore and to develop collaborative initiatives and possible partnerships in matters pertaining to cyber security that shall strengthen their self-reliant in the cyberspace. To date, the OIC-CERT has 55 members from 27 OIC countries. The OIC-CERT is an affiliate member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Further information about OIC-CERT can be found at www.oic-cert.org.

About CyberSecurity Malaysia

CyberSecurity Malaysia is the national cybersecurity specialist and technical agency under the purview of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (KKMM). CyberSecurity Malaysia is committed to provide a broad range of cybersecurity innovation-led services, programmes and initiatives to help reduce the vulnerability of digital systems, and at the same time strengthen Malaysia’s self-reliance in cyberspace. Among specialized cyber security services provided are Cyber Security Responsive Services; Cyber Security Proactive Services; Outreach and Capacity Building; Strategic Study and Engagement, and Industry and Research Development. CyberSecurity Malaysia is one of the co-founders of the OIC-CERT and the Permanent Secretariat of the OIC-CERT. For more information, please visit http://www.cybersecurity.my.

