Muscat, Oman – In a bold move set to transform the landscape of luxury lifestyle ownership in the Sultanate, OHI Marine & Motors, one of Oman’s foremost distributors of premium marine craft and high-performance motorcycles, has announced a strategic partnership with United Finance Company (UFC), a leading player in Oman’s financial services sector.

This landmark collaboration is aimed at empowering Omani customers to turn their aspirations into reality through exclusive, tailor-made financing solutions. These offerings are designed for individuals with a passion for performance, adventure, and craftsmanship—making it easier than ever to own world-class products from globally respected brands.

Blending Lifestyle Aspirations with Financial Accessibility

Starting August 2025, customers will have unprecedented access to curated finance packages covering:

Yamaha flagship marine and land products , renowned for engineering excellence, cutting-edge technology, and unmatched reliability.

, renowned for engineering excellence, cutting-edge technology, and unmatched reliability. Finnmaster yachts , a benchmark in Nordic craftsmanship and maritime performance, perfect for navigating Oman’s picturesque coastline.

, a benchmark in Nordic craftsmanship and maritime performance, perfect for navigating Oman’s picturesque coastline. Oryx yachts, celebrated for their modern design, stability, and luxurious detailing—tailored for those who demand style and performance on the open water.

The partnership seamlessly combines OHI Marine & Motors’ expertise in delivering premium marine and motorsport experiences with UFC’s longstanding reputation for providing innovative, transparent, and customer-focused financial solutions.

Unparalleled Benefits for Customers

Through this initiative, customers can expect:

Customizable installment plans that align with personal budgets and lifestyle preferences.

that align with personal budgets and lifestyle preferences. Flexible repayment terms to make ownership more accessible and stress-free.

to make ownership more accessible and stress-free. Streamlined purchase experiences that take customers from showroom to road or sea with ease.

that take customers from showroom to road or sea with ease. Access to special promotional offers during the launch phase, enhancing the value proposition even further.

This approach not only opens the door to luxury ownership but also reinforces both companies’ commitment to serving Oman’s growing community of motorsport and marine enthusiasts.

Leaders Share Their Vision

Mr. Rami Maqbool Al Saleh, Business Development Director of OHI Group, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:

“At OHI Marine & Motors, our mission has always been to inspire our customers by offering them more than just products—we deliver experiences that resonate with their passions and aspirations. Partnering with United Finance Company allows us to extend that mission by offering flexible and accessible ownership opportunities. Together, we are enabling the people of Oman to experience the best in marine and motorsport innovation, supported by financing that brings their dreams within reach.”

Mr. Fawaz Al Riyami, Chief Business Officer of United Finance Company, emphasized UFC’s role in enabling dreams:

“United Finance Company has a long-standing history of empowering individuals and families in Oman to achieve their ambitions. Through our partnership with OHI Marine & Motors, we are creating a bridge between aspiration and reality—offering practical, transparent financing that puts world-class products in the hands of those who desire them most. Whether it’s the thrill of a performance motorcycle or the prestige of a luxury yacht, we are proud to play a role in making these experiences possible.”

A Phased Rollout for Maximum Impact

The collaboration will be introduced in phases, ensuring customers benefit from a carefully planned and impactful rollout.

Phase One : Focused on flagship Yamaha motorcycles, Finnmaster yachts, and Oryx yachts.

: Focused on flagship Yamaha motorcycles, Finnmaster yachts, and Oryx yachts. Subsequent Phases: Expected to expand the portfolio to include additional premium products and lifestyle-oriented financing solutions.

By phasing the launch, both companies aim to maintain the exclusivity of the offering while ensuring an exceptional customer experience from day one.

Availability and Contact Information

The exclusive financing packages will be available at all OHI Marine & Motors showrooms across Oman beginning August 2025. Interested customers are encouraged to visit showrooms early to explore the range of products and discuss financing options with dedicated sales and finance specialists.

