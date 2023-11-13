Amman: Emphasizing its steadfast commitment to enhancing financial services and elevating customer experiences in Jordan, OFFTEC - a subsidiary of OFFTEC Holding Group PLC (OHG) - has provided the Housing Bank with the OFF.Q Customer Visit Management System. This advanced and specialized system is designed to streamline customer visits, revolutionizing how companies and organizations manage their customer journeys.

OFF.Q offers robust dashboards, KPI tracking and advanced analytics, empowering companies and organizations to gain actionable insights. This, in turn, fosters a culture of continual service improvement. The system also minimizes extended and unnecessary waiting periods, delivering a more seamless and personalized end-to-end customer experience.

On this occasion, Abdelrahman Al Zoubi, Division Manager of Digital Transformation at OFFTEC Jordan, said, “Both Innovation and customer experience are of paramount importance. By deploying OFF.Q at Housing Bank, one of Jordan's most distinguished financial institutions, we actively contribute to cultivating innovation and providing the bank's customers with a seamless and efficient journey. This advanced system is more than just a solution; it serves as a strategic tool designed to consistently meet the ever-evolving future requirements of banks and customer management. It represents a crucial step towards a modernized and digitalized approach to customer-based banking services."

OFFTEC is a leading provider of innovative business and technology solutions in the areas of banking technologies, office furniture solutions, office technologies, IT infrastructure, networking and security, physical security solutions, plastic card technologies and software solutions. OFFTEC has built a customer base spanning various industries, including banks, private sector companies, government agencies and educational institutions, among others.

-Ends-

About OFFTEC Holding Group

OFFTEC Holding Group PLC (OHG) is a Public Shareholding Company listed on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) as (OFTC) with a total capital of JOD 34.85 million. The leading regional company owns three subsidiaries: OFFTEC, offering services and innovative solutions in business and technology; AlWasleh, providing convenient leasing and financing solutions; and WATCO, specializing in lighting solutions and high-end architectural lighting products. All solutions extended by the OFFTEC Holding Group are specifically designed to create sustainable value for clients, partners, suppliers and stakeholders alike.

