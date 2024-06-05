Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: - Following the success and stable growth of myOffice Dubai, Co-Founder Jay Trivedi is pleased to announce the opening of their new state-of-the-art serviced office facility Office Square, located in the award-winning iconic Aldar HQ Building in Al Raha, Abu Dhabi.

The new Business Centre facility spans over 21,000 sq ft, offering their new and existing local and international clients the use of a fully integrated business workspace with private offices, co-working spaces, virtual offices, secretarial and PRO support services.

The new project in Abu Dhabi has been launched in partnership with DIFC based investment firm Asas Capital who are the investment partners with Office Square. Speaking on behalf of the Investment firm, Managing Director Himanshu Khandelwal said: - “We are excited to be in partnership with Office Square and are looking forward to seeing the success and international growth of this ambitious project. We have seen that Office Square has a proven track record of secure, stable financial growth and lines up with the values of our investment firm”

Jay Trivedi – Founder Office Square: - We are looking forward to welcoming clients to our new serviced office facilities in Abu Dhabi. We took the strategic decision to open Office Square after witnessing the economic growth of the region over the last decade. In line with The Emirates Vision to build an adequate and durable infrastructure that can support anticipated economic growth, we are projecting to open several new facilities throughout the Emirates by 2030. We are also pleased to announce that we have secured over 50% occupancy before the official opening of the new facility and we aim to be fully occupied by 4th Quarter of 2024.

The Company have long term rapid growth plans to open additional serviced office facilities internationally and within the UAE in line with The Emirates' Vision For 2030, focusing on creating an environment for business that is open, effective, efficient, and internationally linked.

