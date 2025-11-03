• Expansion supports Vision 2030-aligned growth in managed security services and talent development across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Odyssey Cybersecurity has expanded its operations in Saudi Arabia, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s growing cybersecurity ecosystem and meeting Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The company has established two data centres in Riyadh and Dammam, a local Security Operations Centre (SOC) with a dedicated Saudi-based team to deliver advanced threat detection and response capabilities. These operations are powered by Odyssey’s ClearSkies™ Centric AI Threat Detection, Investigation and Response (TDIR) Platform, now operating within the Kingdom to enhance AI-supported resilience and data sovereignty.

The move comes as organisations across the Kingdom accelerate digital transformation and face an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape. Saudi Arabia’s cybersecurity market is estimated at more than SAR 13 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow between 10–12 percent annually through 2030. The government and public sector account for nearly one-third of total market demand, driven by national programmes under Vision 2030 and regulatory efforts to strengthen resilience and data sovereignty.

Building resilience through local presence and innovation

Odyssey’s growing presence in Saudi Arabia reinforces its commitment to enhancing cyber resilience through local delivery (as per Kingdom’s Vision 20230) and compliance with national frameworks (such as NCA & SAMA). Its services are designed to help public and private organisations detect, investigate, and respond to threats more effectively while ensuring alignment with regulations set by the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) and the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). Powered by the ClearSkies™ Centric AI platform, Odyssey enables both in-house Security Operations teams and organisations using its managed services to identify, investigate, and contain threats in real time, while ensuring full data control through private, offline AI models. According to Odyssey, investment in data infrastructure and human capital reflects its role in supporting Saudi organisations’ ability to strengthen defences and maintain operational continuity amid a fast-changing threat environment.

“As Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030 digital agenda, cybersecurity has become central to national resilience and economic confidence,” said Mohamed Mounir, General Manager, Odyssey Cybersecurity, Saudi Arabia. “By operating locally and empowering organisations with modern threat detection and response capabilities, we aim to contribute to a safer and more self-sufficient cybersecurity landscape.”

Supporting Vision 2030 and developing local expertise

Odyssey’s strategy in the Kingdom focuses on expanding partnerships with local managed security providers and system integrators, developing Saudi cybersecurity talent through training and certification programmes, and investing in research and technology that align with national data sovereignty and compliance standards. ClearSkies™ Centric AI TDIR Platform plays a central role in enabling this strategy, providing the AI-native engine for next-generation SOC operations that support both Odyssey’s managed services and partner-led deployments across the Kingdom.

The company reports rising demand across multiple sectors including finance, energy, healthcare, real estate and many others, where continuous monitoring and regulatory alignment are essential. Recent industry analyses show that nearly 80 percent of cyberattacks in the Middle East led to data breaches, with credential theft remaining the most frequent tactic, underscoring the need for proactive, AI-driven security operations.

“Cybersecurity today is not just about compliance but about resilience and the ability to anticipate and recover quickly from threats,” Mounir added. “Our focus is on helping Saudi organisations build that resilience with the right combination of technology, expertise, and local trust”

In the next phase of its Saudi operations, Odyssey plans to deepen collaboration with local partners, extend managed services coverage, and advance the capabilities of the ClearSkies™ platform through ongoing R&D, training, and regulatory alignment, further supporting the Kingdom’s national cybersecurity capacity and innovation goals. Odyssey Cybersecurity also aims to enhance threat intelligence sharing and contribute to the Kingdom’s efforts to establish a secure and innovation-driven digital economy. Saudi Arabia continues to rank among the top globally for cybersecurity preparedness, maintaining its Tier 1 position in the 2025 IMD Global Cybersecurity Ranking, reinforcing the Kingdom’s leadership in building a resilient digital environment.

About Odyssey:

With over 20 years of experience and a vision to empower digital trust, Odyssey has evolved into a European cybersecurity leader with a presence in four countries and a global client base. Its ClearSkies™ Centric AI Threat Detection, Investigation and Response (TDIR) Platform uses Generative AI and will soon include Agentic AI capabilities as well, to help Security Operations teams detect and respond to threats in real time, moving from a reactive security posture to a proactive and predictive one, while ensuring data sovereignty and compliance.

We are now using AI to augment the human analysts and are aiming to achieve Autonomous-SOC, maintaining Human-in-the-loop supervision for accountability.

Our commitment to innovation has earned recognition from America’s Cyber Defense Agency and the cybersecurity community worldwide.