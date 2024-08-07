Dubai, UAE - Odoo Middle East, an ERP provider that enables companies to streamline operations, improve efficiency, enhance data accuracy, and facilitate better decision-making, has announced today its expanded business support efforts in the market.

Odoo Middle East has officially partnered with Hotdesk, a premier provider of flexible workspace solutions in a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at revolutionizing the landscape of the SME sector and empowering businesses to thrive in the new era of work.

The partnership between Hotdesk and Odoo brings together their expertise and resources to drive digital transformation and foster innovation across industries. By leveraging Hotdesk's comprehensive suite of workspace solutions - such as its coworking marketplace, global all-access pass subscriptions, and hybrid work management technologies - together with Odoo’s wide offerings of business solutions software, including CRM, Accounting, e-commerce, and more, Odoo is poised to deliver unparalleled services tailored to the unique needs of businesses across the region. The announcement of this MOU formalizes the collaboration between Hotdesk Technologies Middle East HQ and Odoo Middle East to facilitate Hotdesk's flexible workspace solutions with access to over 2,500 businesses, 650 coworking spaces, and over 200,000 users in the region.

This partnership offers Hotdesk users numerous technical and commercial benefits related to digital transformation, providing a significant advantage for dynamic workspace enthusiasts and businesses of all sizes. Odoo will regularly provide Hotdesk users with free industry-specific workshops, both in-person and online, as part of an aligned expertise exchange plan. Additionally, interested businesses can benefit from a free trial of Odoo's software services.

Together, Odoo and Hotdesk will drive a tour of industry-specific workshops that will be hosted in multiple countries, hosted in different coworking spaces via Hotdesk that gather and foster the local SME communities, along with special events in the HQs of both Odoo and Hotdesk.

“This collaboration represents a crucial step in integrating advanced enterprise resource planning with versatile work environments. By aligning our services, both Odoo and Hotdesk would be able to offer more dynamic and responsive solutions and allow SMEs to increase revenue, cut costs, innovate, and enhance their business as a whole”, says Pavitra Singh, Managing Director of Odoo Middle East DWC.

“One of the key topics of the current start-up scene is: how do you run lean, efficient operations? That’s what the Hotdesk x Odoo partnership is built around - our common mission of enabling startups and SMEs to scale lean with technology that optimizes and digitizes businesses from end-to-end,” says Mohamed Khaled, CEO of Hotdesk.

About Odoo

Odoo is a leading provider of open-source end-to-end business software for companies

worldwide, from single-user startups to large enterprises with over 12 million users. Founded in 2005, Odoo thrives in a unique and fully open ecosystem that combines the resources of its community and partners to deliver a full range of easy-to-use, integrated, and scalable business applications. The flexibility of Odoo is such that apps can be added according to the company's growth, adding one app at a time as the needs evolve and the customer base grows. The cloud-based Online Edition of Odoo ERP offers a customized solution specifically designed to solve SME needs. Fluidity and full integration cover the needs of even the most complex companies

About Hotdesk

Hotdesk is the end-to-end technology stack powering the future of work. Hotdesk’s on-demand coworking marketplace currently spans 1,500+ workspaces in 45+ countries and 200+ cities, allowing users to easily book desks, meeting rooms, and offices by the hour, day, month, or year. Additionally, Hotdesk provides SaaS for businesses to optimize their real estate and manage their global hybrid workforce along with cutting-edge data analytics, and a coworking space management platform that empowers coworking spaces to streamline their day-to-day operations. Hotdesk ensures top-notch services and facilities, empowering businesses to thrive in dynamic, collaborative environments.