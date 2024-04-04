Dubai, UAE - Nestled within the prestigious Rashid Yachts & Marina, Ocean Star stands as a testament to unparalleled luxury living in the heart of Dubai. Offering 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, Ocean Star presents a unique blend of waterfront charm and urban convenience, with prices starting from 1.7M AED.

Seamless Integration of Luxury and Comfort

Ocean Star is more than just a residence; it's an embodiment of refined living, seamlessly integrating opulence, comfort, and the tranquility of the marina surroundings. Located within the vibrant Rashid Yachts & Marina community, residents enjoy the convenience of having a clinic on-site and a school just steps away, ensuring peace of mind and ease of living.

Spectacular Views and Unmatched Amenities

Perfectly positioned to blend with nature while offering urban convenience, Ocean Star provides breathtaking views of Dubai's landmarks and the serene waters of the marina. From lush gardens to a signature pool reminiscent of exclusive resorts, Ocean Star offers an elevated experience of luxury and refinement every day.

A New Definition of Waterfront Living

Designed to encapsulate the ultimate modern waterfront architecture, Rashid Yachts & Marina combines luxury residences with a full-service marina, restaurants, and shops, creating a unique definition of "living at sea." With amenities crafted for those who expect nothing but the best, Ocean Star features a state-of-the-art fitness center, sports courts, and a stunning infinity pool, ensuring residents' comfort and convenience are always prioritized.

Luxurious Living Spaces with Unparalleled Views

Ocean Star's architecture marries Dubai's visionary spirit with classic elegance and modern style, utilizing premium materials inspired by nature. Thoughtfully designed residential units offer spacious living areas, open kitchens, and balconies with breathtaking views, providing residents with a retreat-like experience.

"Ocean Star represents a new era of luxury living in Dubai. Its prime location within Rashid Yachts & Marina offers unparalleled advantages, including stunning views, convenient access to amenities, and a vibrant waterfront lifestyle. Investing in Ocean Star is not just about acquiring a property; it's about securing a lifestyle of opulence and tranquility in one of Dubai's most coveted areas." said Soliman Hossameldin, Director of Digital Marketing at D&B Properties.

About Emaar:

EMAAR is a global property developer and provider of premier lifestyles, shaping skylines and lifestyles worldwide. With a proven track record of delivering iconic projects, Emaar continues to redefine the landscape of real estate.

About D&B Properties

With nearly a decade’s experience in the UAE Real Estate market, D&B Properties is an acclaimed, award-winning firm and one of the leading brokerage companies in Dubai. Our success is defined by the gratification of our clients and the milestones we have achieved since 2015. We have been recognized as the ‘Top Broker of Emaar’ in four consecutive years and have made premium collaborations with leading developers - such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Properties, DAMAC, SOBHA - and listing platforms - such as houza, Bayut, Property Finder, and Yalla Deals. For more details visit - https://dandbdubai.com/.