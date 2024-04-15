London, UK: Obrela, a leading cybersecurity provider, announced today that it is exhibiting at GISEC in the Middle East on 23-25 April 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Center, UAE.

GISEC is the most important cyber security event in the region, with conference streams and world-known companies participating this year with a focus on AI driven cyber resilience. With the ever-growing capabilities of AI, the GCC Cybersecurity market is expected to triple from $4.8 billion to $13.4 billion by 2030.

Delegates will be able to visit Obrela at stand D25, Hall 8, where the executive team will be available to demonstrate the latest service enrichment and discuss the evolution across its technology services that go beyond MDR services but also deliver cyber-risk management solutions. Obrela combines business focused risk management with threat detection to deliver real time cyber defence that’s ready for everything that comes next.

The Offering

MDR: Internationally recognized turnkey threat detection and response service that helps organizations to manage operational risk and significantly reduce the mean time to detect and respond to cyberattacks.

MRC: An umbrella of solutions that enable clients to effectively manage and orchestrate various aspects of cybersecurity such as governance, risk, compliance, and operations.

Managed Cyber Defence: A suite of managed security services that are designed to help organizations strengthen their cybersecurity posture ranging from Managed NG Firewall, Managed Identity Access, to Integration Services.

Advisory Services: A range of services designed to enhance an organization’s resilience to cyber threats, leveraging our global expertise and a strong focus on business objectives. Some include SOC Capability & Maturity Assessment, Red Teaming, Penetration Testing, Risk Assessment, and Compliance Assessment.

The Technology

SWORDFISH: Orchestrate controls in the diverse facets of cybersecurity operations. The platform consolidates security related data under a single data lake enabling real-time analytics and supporting informed decisions based on real-time risk management.

Visitors can either register to visit the exhibition FOC or contact Obrela for a VIP code to attend the conference.

Officially supported by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, Dubai Electronic Security Center, Ministry of Interior (UAE), Telecommunications & Digital Regulatory Authority (TDRA), and Dubai Police, GISEC Global is one of the largest and most impactful cybersecurity events, featuring over 400+ exhibitors and more than 300+ InfoSec speakers across conference stages.

-Ends-

About Obrela

Obrela is a global provider of cyber security services. Obrela provides security analytics and risk management services to identify, analyze, predict, and prevent highly sophisticated security threats in real time. Founded in 2010 Obrela delivers Real Time Cyber Risk Management combining Threat Detection and Response (MDR) with Managed Risk and Controls (MRC) services to resolve technology fragmentation and process disconnects, while aligning technology to business objectives leading to better decision-making.

Headquartered in London, UK, Obrela leverages a multi-tier operational model with Global Resilience Operations Centers and Regional Operations Centers to service the EMEA market combining international experience with local support. Obrela is recognized by Gartner Market Guide for its MDR and MSS services. Our mission is to ‘Keep Your Business in Business’

For more information, please contact marketing@obrela.com.