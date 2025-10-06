Dubai, UAE – Object 1, the award-winning developer shaping the UAE’s real estate landscape with design-led projects, has signed an official global partnership with the Nottingham Forest Football Club, marking the start of an exciting collaboration that brings together world-class football and Dubai’s rapidly growing real estate sector. Running throughout the 2025–26 season, the partnership positions Object 1 on the international stage while highlighting its local achievements in Dubai, creating opportunities to engage ardent football fans across the UAE and the Gulf region.

The two join forces during an exciting period for both organisations, with Forest currently competing in the Europa League for the first time in 30 years, and Object 1 winning multiple awards and seeing record growth into one of the top ten developers in Dubai. With the shared commitment of building a future together, Object 1 and Forest will collaborate on exciting content campaigns showcasing their developments and aimed at engaging supporters worldwide throughout the upcoming season and beyond.

Object 1, part of the international TSZ Group, is carving its own space with premium, high-quality developments that deliver lasting value at accessible price points. Known for its conceptual design, smart functionality, wellness features, and sustainability, the company has launched projects of lasting value across nine districts in Dubai, spanning from mass-market housing to premium, high-demand locations. Object 1 has a clear vision for long-term growth, with plans to expand into Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital.

Egor Maslennikov, Chairman and Founder of Object 1, added: “We are super excited to team up with Nottingham Forest, a club of such high calibre. We look at this partnership with great optimism and believe it’s just the beginning. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks, drive innovation, and create lasting value for people. For Object 1, this collaboration reflects our vision of aligning with global icons that share our passion for excellence and our commitment to building vibrant, forward-looking communities.”

Lina Souloukou, Nottingham Forest Chief Executive Officer, said: “Object 1 is an exciting challenger brand within the real estate sector in Dubai, which is growing rapidly and is deeply passionate about delivering high-quality, sustainable and affordable developments for its communities. Our values align strongly, and we’re very excited to welcome another internationally renowned brand to the Forest family for years to come.”

Football is the most popular sport in the Middle East, with many considering it a way of life, with millions of fans following local, European, and international tournaments. The UAE are making huge investments in their domestic leagues and international events. Through this partnership, Object 1 aligns itself with the excitement, ambition, and global reach that football represents, bringing these values closer to its communities in Dubai and across the UAE.

Object 1 and Nottingham Forest are committed to leveraging their shared values to create a meaningful impact both on and off the pitch. This partnership marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration that unites sporting excellence with Object 1’s vision for building vibrant, sustainable, and forward-looking communities in the UAE.

For more information on Object 1, please visit www.object-1.com.

About Object 1

Object 1 is a real estate developer and part of the international TSZ Group, specializing in elegant, sustainable, and innovative developments. Within just three years, Object 1 has established itself as a leading developer, ranking among the top three developers in Jumeirah Village Circle and Jumeirah Village Triangle and the top 20 developers in Dubai.

With a focus on modern urban living and investor-friendly services, Object 1 continues to shape the region’s skyline with cutting-edge design and functionality. The company has been recognised with major industry awards, including Emerging Urban Developer of the Year at the UAE Realty Awards and accolades at the Arabian Property Awards for LUM1NAR Towers and their flagship sustainable development EVERGR1N House.

For more information, visit www.object-1.com.