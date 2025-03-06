Dubai UAE: Object 1, one of Dubai’s most dynamic players in Dubai’s real estate market, successfully hosted the inaugural Award N1 by Object 1 – Power of Being First, an exclusive event that recognized excellence, innovation, and leadership in the real estate sector. Held on February 28, 2025, at the Atlantis The Royal on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, the event was a spectacular celebration of the top 10 real estate agencies of 2024, who have shown exceptional performance, loyalty, and stability in the market.

Award N1 is Object 1’s first awards show, aimed at strengthening relationships with key partners and honoring the agencies that have played an instrumental role in the company’s remarkable growth. Since its inception just two years ago, Object 1 has successfully partnered with over 3,000 real estate agencies and ranked among the Top 20 developers in Dubai and Top 3 in the Jumeirah Village Circle and Jumeirah Village Triangle districts (as per Dubai Land Department’s report). In 2024 alone, the company achieved a 913% year-over-year sales value growth, selling over 860 units, and recording a 1,059% increase in sales volume.

Tatiana Tonu, CEO of Object 1, commented: "Award N1 has been a milestone event for us, allowing us to celebrate the visionaries who are shaping the future of the real estate industry. It has been an incredible night recognizing the remarkable achievements of the top agencies of 2024, and we are proud to acknowledge the incredible work being done across the sector."

Guests were treated to an unforgettable evening, with a unique laser and kinetic show and an acrobatic-musical performance. The exclusive live concert by renowned French singer IMANY along with live instrumental performances captivated the audience. The top-performing agencies were celebrated and rewarded with luxury incentives, including Mercedes-Benz cars, high-end brand watches, and generous cash prizes, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the real estate landscape.

Since establishing operations in the UAE, Object 1 has made a significant impact with a series of successful developments across key districts. In JVC, the company has launched seven investor-focused projects offering high rental yields and strong resale potential. In JVT, four family-oriented developments have been designed with premium amenities catering to residents with children. Jumeirah Garden City is home to EVERGR1N House, a sustainable-focused development blending urban living with lush greenery, ideal for the short-term rental market. In Al Furjan, V1STARA House stands as a 16-story premium residential tower, designed for both living and investment purposes, featuring spacious layouts and community-centric facilities.

As Object 1 continues to expand, it remains dedicated to innovation, excellence, and fostering long-term partnerships that drive Dubai’s real estate market forward. It currently has two sales galleries in the Downtown area and one branch in Abu Dhabi. Award N1 by Object 1 is set to be one of the most anticipated industry events of the year, combining high-profile networking, luxury incentives, and a world-class entertainment experience.

About Object 1

Object 1 is a real estate developer and part of the international TSZ Group, specializing in elegant, sustainable, and innovative developments. Object 1 has quickly established itself as a top-tier developer, delivering high-quality projects in key areas. With a focus on modern urban living and investor-friendly services, Object 1 continues to shape the region’s skyline with cutting-edge design and functionality.

For more information, visit www.object-1.com.