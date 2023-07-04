The Downtown project is a commercial complex in the heart of 6th of October city, with investments of EGP 5bn, says Omar Abdullah

Commercial and administrative real estate is the best investment because it achieves the highest returns

OAD Developments, in partnership with Military Production, is preparing to launch the second phase of Downtown project, the largest commercial complex in the heart of 6th of October city, after the great demand for the project and selling out the first phase with EGP 2bn in sales.

Chairman and Founder of OAD Developments Omar Abdallah said that the Downtown project covers a total area of 45,000 sqm in the most distinguished areas of 6th of October city and is located directly on Laylat al-Qadr Square and the central axis, on the monorail road, and a minute from the middle ring road.

Abdallah added that the project’s total investment amounted to EGP 5bn.

Abdallah noted that the Downtown comprises commercial, administrative and medical properties.

He pointed out that the company has begun the project earth work and has completed excavation works, which reflects the seriousness and commitment of the company to construction timetable, added that the project units are scheduled to be delivered within 3 years.

He disclosed that the company has carefully chosen the project location to meet desires and investment needs of customers. Accordingly, the project includes a restaurant complex that encompasses more than 56 restaurants on 4,000 sqm, a 30,000-sqm garage, internal streets with a width of 12.5 sqm, goods elevators, and a garage for goods vehicles.

The company’s chairman revealed that the company is currently launching its latest project, ONE, in New 6th of October city. ONE is commercial, administrative and medical project spans over 12, 000 sqm with investments worth EGP 1bn.

He elaborated that the project is located on the main entrance to the city amidst the highest population density and is located behind the mall, Sakan Masr residential project and Zahraa New October.

Omar Abdallah explained that the 6th of October city enjoys very promising investment opportunities, in light of the development of urban projects are being developed in the city, and the new road axes implemented by the state.

Real estate has proven to be the best investment and saving vessels compared to other investment channels, especially commercial and administrative real estate because it achieves the highest Investment returns for clients, according to Abdallah.

Chairman and Founder of OAD Developments Omar Abdallah has more than 20 years of experience in Egypt’s real estate market and the Gulf countries. He further led a huge investment portfolio based on many flagship projects in Egypt and the Gulf region.

-Ends-