Muscat: Oman Arab Bank (OAB) successfully concluded its Tumouhi SME Development Roadshow in Salalah, reaffirming its commitment to empowering small and medium enterprises across the Sultanate. The two-day event gathered entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and partners under one roof to explore new growth opportunities and access the full spectrum of support offered by Tumouhi.

Building on the recent nationwide expansion of the Tumouhi program, the roadshow delivered practical workshops, networking sessions, and expert consultations designed to address the most pressing challenges faced by local businesses. Participating SMEs gained direct insights into financing solutions, digital banking services, accounting support, and professional training opportunities tailored to their evolving needs.

Commenting on the success of the event, Mr. Sulaiman Al Hinai, Chief Wholesale Banking Officer at Oman Arab Bank, stated, “Salalah has always been a hub of entrepreneurial potential, and with Tumouhi we are committed to turning that potential into lasting performance. This roadshow was about listening, engaging, and equipping local SMEs with the knowledge and tools they need to compete with confidence. In Dhofar, across Oman, and beyond, we at OAB believe that by enabling SMEs, we are directly investing in the sustainable prosperity of our nation.”

The Salalah roadshow also provided SMEs with exclusive access to OAB’s network of strategic partners, unlocking opportunities in areas such as trade finance, contract financing, cybersecurity, and in-country value (ICV) initiatives. Entrepreneurs left the event with actionable solutions and new connections to support their business journeys.

OAB will continue to roll out the Tumouhi SME Development Roadshow across different governorates, bringing the program’s benefits directly to Oman’s business communities and furthering its mission to nurture the next generation of national innovators.