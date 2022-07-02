Muscat: In line with its sustainability strategy and its commitment toward supporting the community development, Oman Arab Bank (OAB) recently sponsored Design Muscat 2022 event. Held under the patronage of HH Dr Adham Turki Al Said, Assistant Professor of Economics, Sultan Qaboos University, the event took place in Scientific College of Design from 13 to 15 June. The symposium witnessed various international and local participations from the public and private sectors. Many experts in the design and sustainability sector and those interested in the field also attended.

“Supporting effective initiatives that are aligned with our sustainability strategy comes at the forefront of our mandate. Through our contribution to these initiatives, we aspire to enhance socio-economic growth. Design Muscat is one of the essential events that resonate with Oman Vision 2040 which aims to uplift the quality of life by harnessing sustainability and keeping abreast with the latest international developments. Therefore, building a bright future for the Sultanate and its people,’’ said Mr. Rashad Al Zubair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oman Arab Bank.

Under the theme “Re-thinking creative Industries Role towards Sustainability”, the event organised several interactive workshops and delivered presentations that discussed applying the elements of sustainability in art and design. It also focused on the challenges and solutions related to implementing sustainability in the physical environment and integrating sustainability into academic modules and research. Furthermore, the symposium shed light on the role of various entities in achieving the objectives of Oman vision 2040 concerning sustainability and supporting the innovative solutions presented by academic institutions, researchers, and artists.

Design Muscat 2022 is a non-profit international event and a brand with a focus on the creative industries. It is a professional platform for practitioners, academicians and students to share expertise and knowledge. It is a biennial gathering where professionals explore how creativity, innovation, business and social factors impact design.

OAB delivered a presentation on sustainability during the event that highlighted its Financial Literacy initiative. The recently launched initiative delivers a series of informative videos that aims to equip Omani youth with the necessary financial skills and knowledge to empower them to make informed financial decisions. It focuses on subjects such as loans, savings, and financial management.

OAB’s sustainability strategy was designed to strengthen the Bank’s social impact within its three main strategic pillars: community partnerships, environmental responsibility and financial inclusion. The strategy was developed to boost the Bank’s social contribution in line with its business growth. The Bank will remain steadfast with its commitment towards delivering impactful initiatives over the year.

-Ends-