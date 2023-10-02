Muscat: – Oman Arab Bank (OAB) announced its ‘Roots of Oman’ campaign, which aims to plant 5,000 trees across the Sultanate by the end of the year, coinciding with the bank’s 50th anniversary. The bank is also inviting the public to participate giving them an opportunity to join OAB’s efforts and contribute to making Oman greener.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of Oman Arab Bank, said: “Coinciding with OAB’s 50th anniversary celebrations, Roots of Oman is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to give back to our beloved nation. The initiative was conceived to make the Sultanate greener and to inspire environmental efforts across the country. Together, we can help reduce our carbon footprint as we continue the journey towards achieving net zero in our nation.”



Sayyid Salim bin Musallam bin Ali al Busaidi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Labour, and Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of OAB recently set the Roots of Oman in motion when they jointly planted a symbolic tree at the bank’s Awqad branch, located in the Dhofar Governorate. The initiative highlights OAB’s continued commitment to fostering positive and far-reaching effects on both the nation and its citizens as the Sultanate strives for carbon neutrality in 2050.



OAB is encouraging individuals to engage by posting pictures showcasing their tree planting efforts on Instagram, accompanied by the hashtags #OABRootsofOman or #عمان_تزهر#. Participants not only contribute to this cause but also stand a chance to win enticing prizes by actively taking part. This campaign aims to heighten environmental consciousness and amplify Oman's green initiatives.

