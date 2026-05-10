Cairo: O West by Orascom Development has announced the signing of a three-year sponsorship agreement with Egyptian professional squash champion Hania El Hammamy, becoming her exclusive sports and marketing sponsor in the real estate development sector for three years, through to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, where squash will be included for the first time.

This comes as part of efforts to strengthen Orascom Development’s position as a key supporter of squash and Egyptian sports on the international stage. It builds on the company’s commitment across its different destinations to hosting squash tournaments, with O West Sports Club having hosted the CIB Squash Open over the past two years, Diamond category in 2024 and Platinum category in 2025, while El Gouna has been hosting El Gouna International Squash Open for more than 15 years to date, reflecting the company’s continued role in supporting and developing the sport locally and globally.

This sponsorship comes in line with O West by Orascom Development’s strategy to strengthen the connection of its brands with values of ambition and success, the collaboration with prominent Egyptian athletes who represent the country in international tournaments reflects the company’s vision of sponsoring athletes with the potential to represent Egypt in the Olympics. This approach enhances the company’s global presence while shining a spotlight on inspiring Egyptian role models.

Hania El Hammamy is one of the world’s leading squash players, having achieved the top ranking in the Professional Squash Association (PSA World No. 1) during her professional career. This achievement affirms her standing among the elite players globally. The Egyptian champion has also claimed several PSA World Tour titles and reached the final of the Squash World Championship. Her career reflects unwavering determination and a strong ability to achieve remarkable success on the international stage, making her an inspiring example of Egyptian sporting excellence and achievement.

“This sponsorship reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting sports and Egyptian talents who have achieved distinguished success on the global stage,” remarked Eng. Hazem Helal, Chief Executive Officer of O West, Makadi Heights, and Byoum at Orascom Development. “Our collaboration with Hania El Hammamy represents an important strategic step in associating the brand with achievement and excellence, values that Orascom Development upholds across all its projects, with O West at the forefront.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with an Egyptian champion who has achieved remarkable international success. This partnership holds significant value for both parties, as it reflects our commitment to supporting inspiring sports champions, while highlighting Egyptian achievements on the international stage and strengthening their global presence across various platforms.” He added.

The collaboration will include joint marketing and media campaigns, as well as various advertising materials. It will also extend to social media presence and participation in a range of social and charitable initiatives led by Orascom Development. This approach is expected to amplify the positive impact of the sponsorship on society and further reinforce O West by Orascom Development’s positioning as a brand associated with inspiration and achievement.

O West is one of the flagship projects developed by Orascom Development. Spanning 1,000 acres, equivalent to 4.2 million square meters, the project is strategically located in the heart of 6th of October City. It is just minutes away from Juhayna Square and the Grand Egyptian Museum and is also in proximity to major roads and essential service facilities. The project features a comprehensive urban master plan that strikes the ideal balance between built-up areas and green spaces, dividing the development into modern, fully integrated neighborhoods. It also includes dedicated zones for activities and social events, creating a model for a distinctive living experience.