Dubai, United Arab Emirates: O Gold, the first Emirati app for fractional gold and silver ownership, has launched its collaboration with Monetary Metals, a global leader in gold leasing. Bringing together key industry figures in Dubai, the launch event marked a pivotal moment in gold investment.

Monetary Metals partners with top-tier companies for gold leasing, ensuring real-time tracking via inventory and RFID systems. Backed by a leading global insurance provider, their comprehensive policy enhances investor security. Though they usually require a 10-ounce minimum, partnering with O Gold removes this barrier, expanding access to gold leasing. O Gold’s new leasing feature allows users to lease as little as 0.1g of gold and earn up-to a 16% annual return (comprising approximately an 11% market return and up-to a 5% yield, paid in gold), turning idle gold into a productive asset.

“We are excited to officially launch our collaboration with Monetary Metals to revolutionize gold leasing,” said Bandar Al Othman, Chairman, O Gold. “This collaboration aligns with our vision of transforming gold into a dynamic, income-generating asset. Expanding gold leasing access helps individuals optimize holdings and provides the jewelry industry with vital working capital.”

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Low Entry Requirement: Lease as little as 0.1 gram of gold.

Lease as little as 0.1 gram of gold. High Returns : Earn up to 16% annual returns on gold holdings.

: Earn up to 16% annual returns on gold holdings. Monthly Income : Receive a yield of up-to 5% annually in physical gold, credited monthly.

: Receive a yield of up-to 5% annually in physical gold, credited monthly. Liquidity and Flexibility : Withdraw at any time without penalties.

: Withdraw at any time without penalties. Secure and Transparent : Insured investments with full ownership retained by the investor.

: Insured investments with full ownership retained by the investor. Portfolio Diversification: A hedge against inflation, market crashes, and geopolitical instability, with a negative correlation to other assets.

O Gold is a strong partner in our mission to make gold a productive asset,” said Mark Pey, Manager, Monetary Metals - Dubai Office. “Our shared vision is to move beyond the traditional notion of gold as a static asset and instead position it as a powerful financial tool. By combining our expertise, we are making gold leasing more accessible, transparent, and rewarding, enabling investors to fully benefit from its potential."

O Gold revolutionizes gold investment with a seamless digital platform for buying, selling, and leasing gold.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

Sharanya Nair

media@adandmgroup.com