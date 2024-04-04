Long-term partnership allows outstanding Emirati graduates to gain experience in cutting-edge academic research

Abu Dhabi: Maryam Al-Memari, a Research Assistant at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), has been named the inaugural Dolphin Energy Fellow. The unique national capacity-building fellowship model, which provides opportunities for outstanding Emirati graduates to gain experience in a cutting-edge academic research environment, was established through an agreement with Dolphin Energy to sponsor NYUAD’s Kawader Research Assistantship Program.

Al-Memari works as a research assistant in NYUAD’s Center for Interacting Urban Networks under the supervision of Associate Professor of Biology John Burt. Her multifaceted research encompasses testing eco-friendly antifouling coatings to reduce marine pollution, and examining historical trends of desalination and their environmental impacts in the Arabian region. Additionally, she examines coastal development implications in the GCC and perspectives of regional female reef scientists to bridge gender gaps in the field.

NYUAD Vice Chancellor Mariët Westermann said: “We are proud to announce the inaugural Dolphin Energy Fellow at NYUAD. We thank our partners, Dolphin Energy, for their long-term commitment to research that can help drive sustainable growth in Abu Dhabi and the wider region. Maryam Al-Memari is an outstanding first Dolphin Energy Fellow. Her interest in finding pragmatic, workable solutions to some of our biggest challenges inspires everyone working with her. She will be an excellent ambassador for NYUAD’s efforts to support the continuation of the Year of Sustainability and build on the legacy of COP28.”

“Our partnership with NYU Abu Dhabi to support the Kawader Research Assistantship Program is a testament to our shared commitment to environmental protection and positive social impact. Through establishing the Dolphin Energy Kawader Fellow at NYUAD and by investing in the next generation of Emirati researchers, we aim to recognize and empower outstanding individuals like Maryam Al-Memari, whose work exemplifies our dedication to advancing environmental stewardship and sustainable development,” said Chief Executive Officer of Dolphin Energy Obaid Abdulla Al Dhaheri. “We are confident that this partnership will catalyze significant progress and innovations across these priority research areas for the UAE and the wider region, and actively contribute to a more sustainable future for our communities.”

The Dolphin Energy Fellowship is a three-year, individually tailored, intensive program designed for Emirati early career researchers considering a graduate degree or a career in research. As the UAE’s Year of Sustainability continues throughout 2024, the signing reflects an ongoing commitment by both institutions to expand on research areas of sustainability and climate change. Through strategies that span every area of university life, NYUAD is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, offering the most innovative teaching and research on climate change, and providing resources to establish a culture of climate awareness and stewardship that will help drive sustainable growth in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the MENA region.

Since its inception, Dolphin Energy has been a committed, responsible corporate citizen across all its operations and activities. It is helping meet stringent government climate action plans by implementing programs, policies, and procedures that focus on environmental protection, decarbonization, and energy efficiency. In addition, the company is transforming its long-standing corporate social responsibility and sustainability commitments, formalizing them into ESG strategies and continuing to sponsor and support important environmental programs in the communities in which it operates.

About Maryam Al-Memari

Maryam Al-Memari currently works as a Research Assistant in the Center for Interacting Urban Networks under the supervision of Associate Professor of Biology John Burt. Al-Memari holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science and Sustainability from Zayed University. During her time there, Al-Memari conducted a research project about cold stress and acidification effects on Gulf corals. Her research shed light on the impact of climate variability change on marine ecosystems in the region. She later gained valuable experience through internships at the environment agency of Abu Dhabi Food Security office, where she assisted in the AG-tech File raised to the ministerial cabinet. Later, she proudly received the MBZ scholarship and pursued her master’s in Environmental Science and Policy at Johns Hopkins University. Since then, Al-Memari has been passionate about pursuing a career centered around addressing nexus issues such as marine conservation and sustainable urban development, among others.

Her current research is at the intersection of urban development and marine conservation, from testing the performance of eco-friendly antifouling coatings and protecting marine infrastructure to reducing pollution in urban marinas and investigating the historical trends and environmental impacts of desalination technologies in the Arabian region. She is also delving into the evidence examining social implications of recent coastal developments in the GCC region and understanding the perspectives of GCC female researchers in reef sciences, contributing towards bridging gender gaps in the field. Looking ahead, she is eager to bridge the gap between policy and science within the region, utilizing a systems lens to foster a more integrated and sustainable future.

About NYU Abu Dhabi

About Dolphin Energy Limited

