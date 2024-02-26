Riyadh – NVSSoft (www.nvssoft.com), a pioneer in Enterprise Information Management Solutions, is participating for the first time at LEAP 2024, the landmark tech event of the year, happening in Riyadh from March 4th to 7th. Following a longstanding presence at major tech events in the region such as Gitex, NVSSoft's move to make an ongoing presence at LEAP underscores the importance of the Saudi market in the next phase of growth in the region, especially when it comes to technology and innovation.

What’s new from NVSSoft at LEAP 2024?

NVSSoft continues to lead the digital transformation journey for its clients with a range of AI-powered ECM and collaboration solutions, designed to empower enterprises and governments to navigate the complexities of digital data management with the power of emerging technologies. At LEAP 2024, NVSSoft will present its flagship ArcMate ECM suite with its solutions for document and records management, as well as their acclaimed Tarasol platform for collaboration and correspondence management, all enriched with the latest AI-powered features and functionalities.

Who else is joining NVSSoft at LEAP 2024?

This year NVSSoft is joining forces with its partner Transtek, a leading provider of enterprise fixed asset management, inventory, maintenance, and smart tracking solutions in the GCC and MENAT regions. This collaboration highlights NVSSoft’s dedication to delivering comprehensive digital transformation solutions that span all operational aspects for modern enterprises and government agencies.

Reaffirming Dedication to the Tech Ecosystem

Reflecting on its impactful participation in recent years at GITEX Technology Week, NVSSoft is amplifying its engagement at LEAP 2024, demonstrating its commitment to the Middle East's and the global tech community's growth. "Our presence at LEAP signifies our dedication to fostering innovation and supporting our ecosystem of partners and customers," remarked Wassim Shaar, Managing Director at NVSSoft.

NVSSoft’s teams from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait, along with some of its product specialists, will be available at the event to share insights into their AI-enhanced solutions and demonstrate how NVSSoft can assist organizations in mastering the future of information management.

Experience the Future with NVSSoft at LEAP 2024

LEAP 2024 offers an unparalleled opportunity for tech aficionados and industry professionals to dive into the world of futuristic technologies and innovations. NVSSoft invites you to join them at their stand no. H3.H50 in Hall 3 to discover how their AI-powered information management solutions are setting new standards in digital transformation. Engage with their experts and see firsthand the impact of NVSSoft’s technologies in shaping the digital future.

