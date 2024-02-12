Dubai, United Arab Emirates – NVIDIA, in partnership with Microsoft, has announced the second edition of NVIDIA Studio Nights – a regional event to focus on talented content creators who are designing with the power of the NVIDIA Studio platform and RTX GPUs.

NVIDIA Studio Nights will be held on 15 February 2024 at the twofour54 Community Hub in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. This year, the event will feature six creative categories, including the previously featured 3D Design, Digital Art, Videography and Photography, with a special emphasis on the newly introduced CGI and NVIDIA Canvas Art categories. Creators will have the opportunity to enter their work for consideration in each category prior to the event, with the best in each walking away with coveted prizes and trophies courtesy of NVIDIA Middle East. The free-to-attend event will offer opportunities for networking with NVIDIA experts and learning through interactive presentations on content creation and workflow optimization.

Chantelle Tavid – Head of Marketing, NVIDIA MENAT said, “Our inaugural NVIDIA Studio Nights was very successful last year, and we are extremely excited to be doing it again to support local content creators. NVIDIA Studio Nights is the perfect opportunity to see the limitless creativity that is possible when designing with NVIDIA Studio, and we know that the community appreciates a space such as this to interact with each other. We can’t wait to see the entries in this year’s competition go even bolder and more creative than what we received last year. NVIDIA Studio Nights embodies our commitment to hosting artists, fostering community, and celebrating the incredible talent of local artists, all while showcasing the transformative power of the NVIDIA Studio platform and RTX GPUs.”

NVIDIA Studio Nights will offer visitors the opportunity to get a hands-on experience with how the industry-leading RTX GPUs paired with NVIDIA Studio drivers can dramatically improve and accelerate challenging tasks in leading design applications, having the newly launched Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 devices introduced and available to test. From AI-driven object removal to smoother 4K video playback, NVIDIA Studio drivers are designed to let you truly create at the speed of your imagination. NVIDIA Studio is much more than just a GPU - one of the advanced features that comes with RTX GPUs is the fact that all top creative apps are accelerated by AI which results in artists being able to create faster and better. There are over 75 creative apps that are accelerated by AI on RTX GPUs, which include top apps for photography, videography, rendering and broadcasting such as Adobe Premier Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Blender, and Adobe Photoshop.

"Created by Microsoft, Surface devices are thoughtfully designed with you at the center, adapting in versatile ways to how you work, learn and create. In collaboration with NVIDIA Studio Nights, we are proudly bringing Surface Laptop Studio 2 - our most powerful laptop ever - to the creative minds of UAE, and can't wait to see, what you do with it!” said Adam Labancz, Surface Category Lead, Middle East & Africa at Microsoft.

Winners will each receive a Microsoft Laptop Studio 2, along with a Surface Slim Pen 2. Through the power of 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA RTX GPUs, drawing, sketching, and designing on the Microsoft Laptop Studio 2 is natural and exciting, with a seamless transition from a canvas for drawing to a powerful touchscreen laptop. The ultra-versatile design with multiple form factors and input options allows creators to work smarter with AI tools in Windows 11 and Microsoft 365 apps.

Those who would like to attend NVIDIA Studio Nights or participate in any of the competition categories can visit https://www.nvidiasn2.com/en/ for registration details and more information.

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling industrial digitalization across markets. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/