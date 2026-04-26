NVIDIA GeForce Middle East celebrates the official opening of the NVIDIA Studio Space in the heart of Cairo. The opening was attended by influencers, media outlets, and professional local creatives at The Greek Campus in Mall of Arabia, 6th of October City, Giza, to celebrate this creative and empowering space.

NVIDIA Studio Space is a free-to-use creative space where creator professionals get the chance to experience with prior booking.

The space is equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series desktops and laptops, from NVIDIA’s partners such as ASUS, MSI, ZOTAC, Gigabyte, and Razer.

The goal is to empower creators with a faster, smarter, and more efficient workflow. Powered by RTX AI tools, RTX-accelerated creative applications, and RTX Studio technologies alongside the reliability of NVIDIA Studio Drivers, this ecosystem is designed to deliver a seamless, high-performance creative experience from start to finish.

NVIDIA Studio Space: Designed to Accelerate Creative Workflow and offer the ultimate experience

The space is divided into three distinct zones:

Editing Zone – Equipped with eight high-performance PCs powered by GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 laptops and desktops from Asus, Gigabyte, and ZOTAC. All RTX PCs and laptops feature leading creative applications enhanced with RTX AI acceleration, creators can experience exceptional editing and rendering speed, stunning visual quality, effortless multitasking and reliable, seamless performance – leading to the ultimate creative workflow and experience.

Podcast Zone – Built on a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti-powered Razer laptop, you can record and edit your content at exceptional speed, streamlining the entire production process. From capture to final cut, it enables you to create high-quality, publish-ready podcasts in any format with ease and efficiency.

– Built on a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti-powered Razer laptop, you can record and edit your content at exceptional speed, streamlining the entire production process. From capture to final cut, it enables you to create high-quality, publish-ready podcasts in any format with ease and efficiency. Streaming Zone – Powered with GeForce RTX 5090 MSI PC, NVIDIA Broadcast App and studio-grade equipment – streamers can also enjoy a professional experience, ensuring smooth, ultra fast and a polished on-camera presence for their audience.

Speaking about the opening, Chantelle Tavid, Head of Marketing for MENA, Turkey and CIS at NVIDIA, said:

“This space is all about empowerment. Our vision at NVIDIA is to always empower creators and to ensure that their creativity is never limited by any software or tool. This is where our Studio Space comes into play; a free to use space that lets creators unleash their creativity without worrying about limitations or time. This is made possible through the collaboration of us at NVIDIA and our partners, who helped bring this vision to reality, just as we aim to bring creators’ imaginations to reality too.”

NVIDIA Studio Space is now open and welcoming creators across all disciplines to experience a truly professional creative environment. To reserve your spot and begin creating with the most powerful hardware available, booking is made available through this link. Spaces are limited, and sessions are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, so we encourage all interested creatives to secure their place at the earliest convenience.