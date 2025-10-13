Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Nuxera AI, a Saudi health-tech startup has secured an early investment from Sanabil Venture Studio by Redesign Health. This new funding will accelerate the company’s mission to transform clinical workflows through artificial intelligence (AI) built natively for Arabic-speaking healthcare providers.

Founded by a trio of seasoned leaders with one obsession: fixing Arabic healthcare with real AI. Amin El Hemaily (CEO), Asad Khan (CTO), and Nada Hassan (CCO) are building Nuxera and positioning it as the region’s leading AI hub for hospitals, serving both health clusters and private hospitals with scalable, Arabic-first technologies.

From real-time clinical documentation to hospital-wide data analytics, Nuxera’s AI platform is built to integrate seamlessly into existing hospital systems. Its flagship product, SERA, captures doctor–patient conversations across 28 Arabic dialects and automatically generates structured, SNOMED,ACHI, SBS and ICD-10-coded notes, cutting documentation time by over 70%. Alongside it, the “Talk to Your Data” engine enables hospital leaders to ask questions in plain Arabic and receive instant, reliable answers to clinical, operational and financial matters. Together, these tools bring Nuxera’s vision to life – a healthcare system in Saudi Arabia that is more intelligent, efficient and focused on patient care.

The funds will be used to expand the engineering and go-to-market teams in Saudi Arabia, support additional hospital deployments, and enhance AI models through clinical collaborations. Furthermore, Sanabil Venture Studio by Redesign Health provides Nuxera with hands-on operational support, deep healthcare expertise and a unified commitment to advancing innovation across the Kingdom.

“This investment is not just a validation of our technology, Saudi innovation is no longer following global trends, it is setting them. With Nuxera, we are redefining the future of AI in healthcare from the Kingdom to the world” said Amin El Hemaily, CEO and co-founder. “Too many solutions ask hospitals to change how they work. We built Nuxera to do exactly the opposite. We’ve designed our AI to embed within the daily realities of both public and private systems to understand Arabic dialects as spoken by real doctors, to code notes the way payers require, and to surface insights the way leaders think. That’s what it means to be an AI hub for healthcare, not just another tool, but an engine for time, accuracy, and clarity across the entire institution.”

"We back founders who pair deep technical expertise with an unwavering commitment to solving real healthcare challenges, and that’s exactly what Amin, Nada, and Asad are doing with Nuxera,” said Joshua Ford, Managing Director of Redesign Health. “By building Arabic-first AI that understands 28 dialects, they’re addressing a need global players have never been able to meet. Nuxera is already demonstrating remarkable momentum, and we believe it can not only reshape clinical workflows across Saudi Arabia but also set a global standard for how AI is responsibly and effectively integrated into healthcare.”

A spokesperson for Sanabil Investments added: “We are proud that Nuxera is the first company to emerge from the Sanabil Venture Studio by Redesign Health. The team is tackling one of the most pressing challenges in healthcare with bold, Arabic-first innovation. This partnership reflects our long-term commitment to supporting founders who are building solutions from Saudi Arabia with the potential to impact the world.”

About Nuxera AI

Nuxera AI is a Saudi-based health tech company delivering Arabic-first, AI-powered NLP solutions designed for the region’s healthcare systems. Its platform includes SERA, an AI ambient scribing solution that transcribes doctor–patient conversations into structured, ICD-10 and SNOMED-coded notes, and Talk to Your Data, a conversational AI analytics engine that enables hospital leaders to extract real-time insights from their existing systems using natural Arabic. Nuxera is used by hospitals and clinics across Saudi Arabia to enhance physician productivity, streamline operations, and support smarter, faster decision-making.

About Sanabil Investments

Sanabil is a financial investment company, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) that commits more than USD 3 billion in capital per annum into global private investments that include VC/Growth. Sanabil is a dynamic, nimble, and highly experienced team of investment professionals. Sanabil provides partners with patient capital, the ability to invest across multiple funding rounds, and access to the region. At Sanabil, we invest in great ideas, great minds, and great companies.

About Redesign Health

Redesign Health is a global venture builder that empowers founders to launch and scale transformative healthcare companies. We help founders overcome the unique challenges of healthcare innovation with an ecosystem and suite of capabilities supporting ideation and diligence, commercial traction and execution. Since 2018, we have supported founders in launching more than 70 companies that have touched the lives of over 15 million patients and generated >$1 billion of revenue.