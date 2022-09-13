Dubai, UAE: – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, has announced its participation at GITEX Global 2022 with the theme ‘Cloud on Your Terms’ with the intention of helping regional organizations master the art of Cloud freedom. The company will share its vision and strategy that emphasizes that enterprises should never settle for Cloud chaos, but rather, embrace a hybrid multicloud platform that prioritizes simplicity, flexibility, and freedom of choice.

Mohammad Abulhouf, Senior Sales Director, Middle East at Nutanix, says, “When it comes to the Cloud, organizations want it all: affordability, simplicity, unified cloud management, reliable security protocols, guaranteed service levels, and easy application and workload migration. This has led many businesses to move toward a hybrid multicloud computing model, with 83% of IT decision-makers citing the model as their ideal in our fourth annual Enterprise Cloud Index survey. But deploying and managing a hybrid multicloud is complicated. That’s why it’s critical to look for three major factors—flexibility, simplicity, and choice—when evaluating options for deploying and managing one. Nutanix Cloud infrastructure ticks all these boxes. We help organizations simplify cloud complexity with an open, software-defined hybrid multicloud platform, so that they can focus on business outcomes and new innovations.”

“GITEX brings together the world’s greatest minds and leading technology corporations. As an organization that is leading innovation in the cloud computing space, Nutanix sees the event as an important platform to promote our brand and enter into high level discussions with regional enterprises looking to leverage the power of the cloud on their own terms.”

Over the past year, Nutanix has re-packaged its solutions to make them even more simple, in order to offer a consistent operating model across all types of clouds: public, private and hybrid. The company has created an easy-to-consume set of solutions to support customer’s digital transformations initiatives. The new portfolio removes the complexity often associated with offering a full range of hybrid cloud services. The simplification of packaging, metering, and pricing enables customers to easily plan for their changing needs. Customers can accelerate their cloud journey by taking advantage of Nutanix validated designs and deployment best practices for 5 common use cases around which the company has designed its solution portfolio. The company is keen to demonstrate these innovations at GITEX:

Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure (NCI) : Providing complete software solution including virtual compute, storage and networking for virtual machines and containers, that can be deployed in private data centers on the hardware of the organization’s choice or in public clouds

: Providing complete software solution including virtual compute, storage and networking for virtual machines and containers, that can be deployed in private data centers on the hardware of the organization’s choice or in public clouds Nutanix Cloud Manager (NCM) : If an organization is managing multiple cloud deployments, Nutanix can support by driving consistent governance across private and public clouds, helping customers accelerate their cloud journey

: If an organization is managing multiple cloud deployments, Nutanix can support by driving consistent governance across private and public clouds, helping customers accelerate their cloud journey Nutanix Unified Storage (NUS) : Nutanix supports a variety of workloads deployed anywhere – private, public or hybrid by allowing software defined storage for multiple protocols ((volumes, files, objects). This is a single point of management for all storage resources

: Nutanix supports a variety of workloads deployed anywhere – private, public or hybrid by allowing software defined storage for multiple protocols ((volumes, files, objects). This is a single point of management for all storage resources Nutanix End User Computing Solutions : This speaks to running applications and workloads anywhere, on any device supporting the new normal of remote work and remote learning

: This speaks to running applications and workloads anywhere, on any device supporting the new normal of remote work and remote learning Nutanix Database Service (NDB): Simplifies database management across hybrid multicloud environments for database engines like PostgreSQL®, MySQL®, Microsoft® SQL Server, and Oracle® Database

One of the key areas of discussions at GITEX that Nutanix executives aim to have with customers and partners will be around ‘data’ - the new currency in a digital world. Companies are increasingly struggling with managing their databases in an efficient manner. “Wouldn’t it be great if an organization's databases just worked, with all the complexity and tedium of database administration and maintenance hidden from view? We’ve done just that with Nutanix Era, a Database-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution ‘On Your Terms’,” explains Mohammad Abulhouf.

In the same way, the Nutanix Cloud Platform has made IT infrastructure ‘invisible’, Nutanix Era is a database lifecycle management software that runs on the Nutanix Cloud Platform and empowers organizations to achieve invisible databases. Era can manage databases deployed on on-premises infrastructure and on a public cloud of choice, making it a true multicloud solution ready to modernize databases.

Nutanix will showcase its beautiful stand H6-A30 in Hall 6 at this year’s GITEXs, where Its key alliance partners and resellers have been welcomed to participate along with the company. The focus is on emerging alliances including HYCU, ArcServ & Stratodesk. Nutanix will be hosting a series of executive dinners during GITEX and several MoU signings have also been planned at the company stand.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers, partners and alliances at GITEX. We invite them to join us to engage, learn, and see how Nutanix can help them on their cloud journeys. As always, the ability to connect with this valuable ecosystem at scale and in person, remains a very big blessing for us here in the region,” concludes Nada Khan, Regional Marketing Director, Emerging Markets at Nutanix.

