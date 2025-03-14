Doha, Qatar – Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, is pleased to announce the launch of Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on Microsoft Azure in Qatar. This new offering enables private and public enterprises in Qatar to leverage a seamless hybrid cloud solution that promotes data localization, compliance, and enhanced operational performance, helping businesses navigate their digital transformation journeys.

The arrival of NC2 on Azure comes after strong demand from both Nutanix and Microsoft customers to provide an optimal joint hybrid cloud offering. With NC2 on Azure, organizations in Qatar can extend their existing Nutanix environments to the Microsoft Azure cloud, allowing for the smooth operation of applications across both on-premises and cloud infrastructures. This integration provides a flexible, scalable solution, ensuring that enterprises can meet local data governance regulations while optimizing performance and minimizing latency.

In Qatar, where data sovereignty and compliance with local laws are critical for businesses, the launch of NC2 ensures that enterprises can localize sensitive data while remaining agile. This solution not only helps organizations comply with the country's regulatory framework but also builds trust among customers and stakeholders by safeguarding their information.

"After strong demand from our customers, we are excited about the launch of Nutanix Cloud Clusters on Microsoft Azure in Qatar. Now, businesses have the tools to drive digital transformation and cloud first policy with greater efficiency and compliance," said Hani Salameh, Sales Manager at Nutanix Qatar. "NC2 empowers organizations to easily integrate their on-premises and cloud environments, supporting operational continuity and innovation while adhering to the country’s data protection standards."

Key Benefits of Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on Azure for Qatar-based Enterprises:

Data Localization and Compliance: NC2 enables businesses to comply with Qatar’s data sovereignty regulations by ensuring sensitive data remains within the country, fostering greater trust.

Effortless Integration: NC2 allows seamless extension of Nutanix environments to Azure, providing a unified operational framework across hybrid cloud infrastructures.

Scalability and Flexibility: Organizations can scale their cloud environments on-demand, without the need for significant upfront investment, making it easier to respond to changing business needs.

The availability of Nutanix Cloud Clusters on Microsoft Azure in Qatar marks an important milestone for businesses seeking to modernize their IT infrastructure and embark on a secure and efficient digital transformation journey. By combining the strengths of Nutanix’s hyper-converged infrastructure with Azure’s cloud services, organizations can optimize their performance, reduce costs, and remain compliant with local data regulations.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organisations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively.