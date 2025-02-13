Six MoUs will enhance the delivery of medications and medical devices across Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The National Company for Unified Procurement of Medicines, Devices and Medical Supplies (NUPCO) signed ten new Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements at the 2025 PIF Private Sector Forum, formalizing collaborations with leading local, regional and global organizations in the logistics, infrastructure, business development, and financial services industries.

NUPCO formalized four agreements aimed at expanding suppliers’ financing options, improving cash flow, and enhancing the resilience of the healthcare supply chain:

A SAR 500 million agreement with Banque Saudi Fransi to facilitate supply chain financing for NUPCO suppliers.

agreement with to facilitate supply chain financing for NUPCO suppliers. A SAR 1 billion agreement with First Abu Dhabi Bank (Saudi Branch) to offer suppliers immediate access to financing at competitive rates.

agreement with (Saudi Branch) to offer suppliers immediate access to financing at competitive rates. A SAR 1 billion agreement with Tameed to empower SMEs suppliers through advanced financing solutions.

agreement with to empower SMEs suppliers through advanced financing solutions. An agreement with Saudi Cities Investment Gate (Furas) to facilitate suppliers’ access to investment opportunities.

To ensure seamless and agile end-to-end logistics operations and distribution networks, NUPCO signed six MoUs with leading logistics, infrastructure, and business development organizations:

Aramex – Collaboration on last mile delivery services, allowing direct delivery of medications and medical devices to patients across Saudi Arabia.

– Collaboration on last mile delivery services, allowing direct delivery of medications and medical devices to patients across Saudi Arabia. SMSA – Partnership to expand last mile delivery of medical supplies to ensure direct and timely delivery for patients.

– Partnership to expand last mile delivery of medical supplies to ensure direct and timely delivery for patients. UPS – Partnership to strengthen supply chain efficiency and last-mile delivery of medical products.

– Partnership to strengthen supply chain efficiency and last-mile delivery of medical products. DHL – Partnership to strengthen last-mile delivery and supply chain efficiency for medical products.

– Partnership to strengthen last-mile delivery and supply chain efficiency for medical products. Monsha’at – An agreement to advance the logistics sector development, enhancing medical supply accessibility for small and medium enterprises.

– An agreement to advance the logistics sector development, enhancing medical supply accessibility for small and medium enterprises. MODON – A collaboration aimed at developing logistics and industrial projects within Saudi Arabia’s industrial cities while boosting local content in healthcare supply chains.

These agreements come as part of NUPCO’s ongoing efforts to enhance procurement processes, support SMEs, and strengthen supply chain resilience in the healthcare sector. By working with partners across key industries, NUPCO seeks to improve logistics efficiency, expand financing options for suppliers, and contribute to the broader goal of ensuring timely, high-quality healthcare delivery in line with Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

“NUPCO plays a key role in shaping a more efficient and cost-effective healthcare supply chain, and we see the private sector as an essential partner in this effort,” said Fahad Al Shebel, CEO of NUPCO. “The Private Sector forum provides a platform to forge strategic partnerships with leading institutions, allowing us to unlock new opportunities, and drive solutions that enhance supply chain resilience and create long-term value for all stakeholders.”

These ten new MoUs follow NUPCO’s recent agreements with global pharmaceutical leaders, including Novo Nordisk (Denmark) and Sanofi (France) to localize the supply of vital insulin types in the Kingdom, contributing to the development of Saudi Arabia’s pharmaceutical and medical supply chain.

-Ends-

About NUPCO:

Founded in 2009, NUPCO is wholly owned by the PIF. It operates in the field of providing medical procurement, storage, and distribution services for pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and medical supplies in Saudi Arabia.