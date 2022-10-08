RIYADH – The National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO) is set to participate in the Global Health Exhibition, scheduled to be held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from the 9th to the 11th of October. The company, a leader in the procurement of medical supplies and a fully owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, will join a broad range of experts, medical practitioners, and policymakers, as well as 10,000 specialists and 100 speakers, to exchange the latest developments and trends in the world of medicine and pharmaceuticals and network with industry leaders to drive the Kingdom’s healthcare transformation.

Patronized by His Excellency Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel, the Saudi Minister of Health and NUPCO’s Chairman of the Board, the Global Health Exhibition is the Kingdom’s largest gathering of healthcare sector professionals. Held in its fifth iteration under the title Transformation of the Healthcare Sector, the exhibition will host five conferences, four of which will deal with continuous medical education (CME) and cover the topics of general health, good healthcare, the future of medical laboratories, and X-ray imaging. During the three-day event, more than 15 thousand visitors will learn about the experiences of 250 corporations and agencies from more than 30 countries.

NUPCO’s participation comes as part of its role in supporting the Kingdom’s healthcare sector and efforts to improve and develop healthcare services, as well as enhance the technical aspects of pharmaceutical procurement. The company aims to strengthen the Kingdom's position as an incubator of global health events and lead global efforts to ensure the safety of communities, while also strengthening relations with local and international suppliers.

NUPCO will showcase its experience in providing sustainable healthcare services and the expertise it has built so far to help transform the medical supplies industry, working with strategic partners and bolstering suppliers’ compliance with procurement regulations and commitment to using the latest technologies to achieve maximum quality and efficiency across the sector.

The company’s participation also underlines its commitment to encouraging the private sector to invest in pharmaceutical manufacturing, increase local content, and create jobs. NUPCO relies on its solid reputation and market value to help the public healthcare sector and increase procurement from local suppliers, applying resilient, transparent buying policies to build a strategic national pharmaceutical reserve and enhance the Kingdom’s pharmaceutical security. This resulted in the organization of competitions with more than 100 billion riyals, competed for by more than 1,000 domestic and foreign suppliers who succeeded in providing 65 thousand medical items. The local private sector accounted for 89% of the value of the competitions, enhancing NUPCO's role in empowering the Saudi healthcare sector.

NUPCO’s initiatives to upgrade the healthcare sector include “Wasfaty”, an additional access channel linking hospitals and primary healthcare centers to pharmacies and serving patients of the nearest participating stores. The system provides over 40 million e-prescriptions and helps transform healthcare through innovative solutions that efficiently embrace cutting-edge technologies, driving increased productivity and development.

Similarly, the NUPCO e-marketplace is a platform for reviewing and providing healthcare products to government health agencies in various regions of the Kingdom, and a sophisticated mechanism to reduce waste and operational costs for hospitals, thereby achieving pharmaceutical availability and providing quality healthcare products at competitive prices through certified suppliers.

