The multi-agent system provides real-time visibility, explainable AI decisions and outcomes focused insights across complex, multivendor environments

The enterprise-grade agentic services capability improves resilience, lowers operational costs and accelerates time to value for IT teams operating large scale infrastructure estates

Dubai, UAE: NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, today announced the launch of NTT DATA Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) Services Agent, a conversational agentic service experience for enterprise infrastructure. Embedded within NTT DATA’s SDI Services, this multi-agent system is redefining how enterprises operate, optimize and govern AI infrastructure at scale.

The SDI Services agent acts as an orchestrator selectively triggering the appropriate agents in the background. This multi-agent system continuously senses, reasons and acts across networking, hybrid data center, cybersecurity and digital workplace environments – delivering predictive intelligence, faster resolutions and measurable outcomes across availability, utilization and business value.

This marks a significant evolution of NTT DATA’s SDI Services. Acting as a digital twin for critical IT operational roles, the SDI Services agent fundamentally transforms how enterprises govern infrastructure using AI agents. For the first time, enterprises can interact with their multivendor infrastructure environment through natural language prompts, gaining persona-based insights to operate infrastructure confidently into the AI Era.

“Middle East and Africa organizations are under pressure to scale digital infrastructure while controlling cost and risk,” said Hani Nofal, Executive, Head of Technology Solutions, NTT DATA Middle East and Africa. “The SDI Services Agent helps enterprises across MEA shift from reactive operations to outcome‑driven infrastructure, improving efficiency, resilience and time to value as they invest in AI‑led growth.”

“Traditional infrastructure services are increasingly out of step with the demands of an AI-driven enterprise,” said Chris Barnard, Vice President, IDC. “NTT DATA is differentiating itself through an innovative-first multivendor agentic service experience. Its AI-first approach enables infrastructure leaders to break out of traditional maintenance models and focus on outcomes at scale.”

Usually Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) AI assistants are limited to single-vendor ecosystems, the NTT DATA SDI Services Agent delivers enterprise‑grade intelligence across complex, multivendor infrastructure environments. The agent also incorporates sustainability insights, helping organizations understand and optimize the environmental impact of their infrastructure estates.

NTT DATA’s Global AI Report: A Playbook for AI Leaders found that AI leaders are investing more in rebuilding their core applications with embedded AI capabilities rather than limiting themselves to surface-level add-ons (34.5% of those surveyed).

“As organizations accelerate AI adoption, a secure, enterprise-grade infrastructure foundation combined with conversational agentic service experience becomes a strategic business differentiator,” said Dilip Kumar, Global Head, Infrastructure Solutions, NTT DATA, Inc. "Our agentic SDI Services enable enterprises to move beyond ‘lights on’ operations and turn infrastructure performance into measurable outcomes.”

The NTT DATA SDI Services Agent reasons through live telemetry, historical context and policy guardrails to take safe, deterministic action and shift day-to-day operations while keeping humans firmly in control.



Read the IDC market note on NTT DATA’s Infrastructure Solutions. To learn more about NTT DATA’s Infrastructure Solutions visit: https://services.global.ntt/en-us/services-and-products/infrastructure-solutions

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. We are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D. Visit us at nttdata.com