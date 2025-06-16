Dubai, UAE — NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, is marking a major milestone in its 30-year collaboration with Cisco by launching AI powered Software Defined Infrastructure services (SDI) for Cisco’s infrastructure and software products. This latest evolution reinforces the companies’ longstanding partnership, aimed at helping organizations modernize IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation.

“With AI powered SDI services, we’re leveraging our strategic vision to provide organizations proactive, intelligent automation helping them navigate the complexities of hardware and software alignment to business,” said Aditya Afzulpurkar, Senior Vice President, Technology Solutions, NTT DATA, Inc. “We are proud of the evolution of our partnership with Cisco as both companies go beyond traditional services to help clients solve real business challenges in the era of AI.”

Meeting an Urgent Market Need

Modern infrastructure requires a non-traditional approach. According to NTT DATA’s 2024 GenAI research, 80% of organizations agree that inadequate or outdated technology is holding back organizational progress and innovation efforts. In fact, 94% of C-suite executives believe legacy infrastructure is greatly hindering their business agility. AI infrastructure investments are a critical part of organizations’ ability to modernize and companies know the clock is ticking, yet only 13% are ready to leverage AI and AI-powered technologies to their full potential, according to Cisco’s 2024 AI Readiness Index.

“As businesses navigate increasingly complex technology lifecycles, they need partners who combine automation, intelligence, and measurable results,” said Leslie Rosenberg, Research Vice President, Network Lifecycle and Infrastructure Services, IDC. “SDI services deliver on all three, redefining the way enterprises manage IT infrastructure.”

NTT DATA’s SDI services for Cisco products deliver intelligent automation and real-time insights to optimize infrastructure, reduce costs and drive business outcomes. NTT DATA has invested significantly in AI capabilities to provide clients with assured outcomes, asset management and more.

"For over 30 years, NTT DATA and Cisco have collaborated in delivering innovation and accelerating customer success,” said Shannon Leininger, Vice President, Global Partner Sales at Cisco. “NTT DATA will now also provide AI-powered digital infrastructure services to enable future-proofed workplaces and AI ready data centers — bringing together networking and security to empower organizations with a modern digital infrastructure for the AI era.”



Key Capabilities of NTT DATA’s AI-Powered SDI Services

Outcomes Based Shared Success Plans: clearly outlined goals, identification of risks and rewards and ensuring accountability.

clearly outlined goals, identification of risks and rewards and ensuring accountability. AI Powered Service Reliability: smart technology that helps keep systems running smoothly, reducing unexpected breakdowns ensuring reliability.

smart technology that helps keep systems running smoothly, reducing unexpected breakdowns ensuring reliability. AI Driven License Management: advanced tracking and analysis to prevent costly software issues, optimize resources and eliminate unnecessary expenses.

advanced tracking and analysis to prevent costly software issues, optimize resources and eliminate unnecessary expenses. Business Focused Technology: every tech investment is guided by strategies that prioritize client satisfaction, innovation, security and aligns IT services.

every tech investment is guided by strategies that prioritize client satisfaction, innovation, security and aligns IT services. Seamless Digital Access: a user-friendly, digital-first interface including mobile application to provide instant updates on requests, risks, licenses and helpful AI insights.

Advancing Three Decades of Collaboration



NTT DATA is Cisco’s only Gold partner across 34 countries, earning 40 awards at Cisco's 2024 Partner Summit, including three global partner of the year awards. Their collaboration has supported over 4,000 enterprises worldwide, providing lifecycle services to enhance business agility. With over 14,000 technical experts in 50+ countries, they deliver solutions ranging from small branch networks to global enterprise infrastructures, including private 5G.

Proven Success and Live Showcase

NTT DATA's AI-powered SDI services are available globally. Attendees can experience this innovation firsthand at Cisco Live Americas 2025 on June 9, 2025, where NTT DATA will showcase how AI-powered infrastructure management is revolutionizing IT.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and startup companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.



About Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all.