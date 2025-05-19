Dubai, UAE – NSF, a leading global public health and safety organization, today inaugurated its new Middle East headquarters in Dubai Science Park. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in NSF’s 40-year presence in the Middle East, reinforcing its commitment to the region and enhancing its ability to serve local businesses and communities.

The new headquarters will serve as a hub for NSF’s operations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in its mission to improve human and planet health. It will offer a wide range of services to the water industry, including testing, auditing and certification. The hub builds upon NSF's long-standing presence in the region, where it has certified thousands of companies and played a crucial role in elevating public health and safety standards.

James Howe, Vice President of NSF EMEA, commented on the significance of this development: “NSF’s new MENA headquarters in Dubai Science Park marks a pivotal moment in NSF’s history in the region. This new facility will allow us to better serve our clients and partners across the region, bringing our global expertise and standards closer to local markets. We’re excited about the opportunities this presents for collaboration and growth.”

For over 80 years, the organization has played a crucial global role in establishing and promoting water safety standards around the world. A key focus area of NSF in the MENA region has been water quality and safety. Recently, its flagship health effects standard for drinking water system components, NSF/ANSI/CAN 61, has been adopted into the technical specifications of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

Ahmad Onnab, Senior Manager Water, Middle East & Africa at NSF, highlighted the importance of this work: “Water safety is a critical issue in the MENA region. Our new headquarters will strengthen our ability to work with local authorities, governments, businesses, and communities to ensure the highest standards of water quality, safety and sustainability. International standards such as NSF/ANSI 60 and 61 have been instrumental in improving water treatment processes across the region and are increasingly mandated by national water regulations in the region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman. We look forward to building on this foundation, helping this region on its journey to safer and healthier water systems.”

About NSF

NSF is an independent, global services organization dedicated to improving human and planet health for more than 80 years by developing public health standards and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services and digital solutions to the food, nutrition, water, life sciences and consumer goods industries. NSF serves 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Medical Device Safety.

