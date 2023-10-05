Abu Dhabi, UAE: National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC Group), leading a consortium with Saipem, has received a letter of award from ADNOC for the Hail & Ghasha Development Project. This is the largest project ever awarded to the company.

The project scope comprises the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of four drilling centres and one processing plant to be built on artificial islands, as well as various offshore structures and more than 300 km of subsea pipelines.

The letter of award was signed at ADIPEC 2023, the world’s largest energy industry gathering, by the Chief Executive Officer of NPCC, Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, and in the presence of Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Group.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive Officer, NMDC Group, said: “NPCC being awarded this project is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team. It is also a vote of confidence from ADNOC in our ability to deliver safe, reliable and tangible results. We are proud to be a part of the Hail & Ghasha Development Project, and we look forward to working with our partners to make it a success.”

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer, NPCC, said: "We are honored to have been awarded the Hail & Ghasha Development Project. This award underscores our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in the energy sector. We are ready to harness our expertise and dedication to deliver outstanding results, shaping a brighter future for our industry and the UAE."

NPCC has the technical capability to deliver on a project of this magnitude, with the in-house resources and expertise to deal with complex processes and systems associated with a project of this size. NPCC has executed and successfully delivered several previous megaprojects for ADNOC from its inception.

NPCC is a world-class EPC company that has been providing solutions to offshore and onshore oil and gas, petrochemicals and renewables sectors for nearly five decades in the MENA region and the Indian Subcontinent.

About NPCC

NPCC (National Petroleum Construction Company), a part of NMDC Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is a world-class Engineering, Procurement and Construction Company that provides total EPC solutions to both the Offshore and Onshore Oil & Gas sectors. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, fabrication, installation and commissioning to project owners and operators.

Since its inception in 1973, NPCC has expanded its geographic footprint globally and today operates in Arabian Gulf, South Asia and Southeast Asia, and has plans to expand its operations to Africa and Caspian region.

NPCC has built strong relationships with leading Operating Companies (OPCOs), National Oil Companies (NOCs) and International Oil Companies (IOCs), and has a team of over 1,200 engineers, based in four engineering centers in Abu Dhabi - UAE, Mumbai and Hyderabad - India, and La Ciotat - France.

NPCC’s state-of-the-art fabrication facility in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, is set in an area of 1.3 million sq. meters, and the yard can fabricate up to 100,000 metric tons (MT) of structural steel annually. The company owns a fleet of 23 offshore vessels equipped with modern facilities to support its shallow and deep-water operations. It can lift structures weighing up to 4,200 MT and is also equipped for laying sub-sea cables and pipelines, up to 66 inches diameter; in water depths from 10 to 2,000 meters.