Comarch, a global leader in IT solutions, received the “Most Customizable E-Invoicing Solution 2025” award at the second edition of the Taxcom Middle East Summit & Awards in Dubai. This honor recognizes Comarch’s proven capability to deliver tailored e-invoicing solutions across sectors, regulatory environments, and enterprise systems.

Comarch is recognized for its adaptable innovation in compliance technology.

As e-invoicing reshapes the financial and tax operations of companies worldwide, Comarch has distinguished itself by designing systems that align with each client’s unique business logic and evolving legal frameworks.

"We work with organizations in logistics, retail, manufacturing, and beyond, and every sector has its own compliance challenges," said Jakub Frankiewicz, Consulting Director at Comarch. "Legal compliance is just the starting point. Real value comes when e-invoicing is configured to fit the way the business actually works—its workflows, ERP, and pace.”

Comarch’s customizable architecture enables companies to adapt to local regulations, such as the UAE’s e-invoicing mandate and Saudi Arabia’s ZATCA requirements, while maintaining operational continuity and control.

About the Taxcom Middle East Summit:

With the theme of "Innovation in Tax Compliance and Transformation," the 2025 Taxcom Middle East Summit brought together tax authorities, finance leaders, and global technology providers to discuss strategies for navigating complex regulatory landscapes. Topics addressed included e-invoicing modernization, real-time reporting frameworks, and automation in tax governance.

As governments across the Middle East accelerate digital tax reforms, including nationwide e-invoicing and real-time reporting initiatives, the event emphasized the importance of scalable and secure platforms that support compliance, data transparency, and rapid adaptation to evolving regulatory standards.

"We're honored to receive this recognition at Taxcom," Fedaa Khwis, Sales Director at Comarch added. "It validates our long-standing belief that innovation in e-invoicing technology must be both strategic and adaptive. We remain committed to helping companies not just comply, but also thrive in today’s digital invoicing era.”

About Comarch:

Comarch was founded in 1993 in Kraków, Poland. It's one of the biggest IT companies in Europe and carries out projects for the leading Polish and global brands in the most important sectors of the economy, including telecommunications, finance, banking, and insurance, trade and services, infrastructure, public administration, industry, healthcare, and in the sector of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Tens of thousands of well-known brands in over 100 countries on 6 continents have used Comarch services, among others: Agfa-Gevaert, Allianz, Auchan, Belmond Group, BIC, BNP Paribas Fortis, BP, Carrefour, Heathrow Airport, Heineken, ING and LG U+, MAN Truck & Bus, Orange, Strabag, Telefónica, T-Mobile, Vodafone.

Comarch ranks high in the league tables prepared by IT analysts, including Gartner, Truffle 100, TOP 200 "Computerworld", IDC, the Polish Academy of Sciences, EU Industrial R&D Investment Scoreboard. Every year, Comarch invests 15% of its revenues in innovative products. In 2024 the expenditures on R&D amounted to EUR 95 million. Presently, the Company employs 6 500 experts in 79 offices in 32 countries, from Australia and Japan to the Middle East, Europe, and both Americas.