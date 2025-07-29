Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: NIO’s 800,000th mass-produced vehicle rolled off the line at NIO Factory One in Hefei. This milestone reflects the remarkable progress of China’s automotive industry in technology and innovation, and underscores NIO’s decade-long dedication to building full-stack capabilities.

The 800,000th vehicle is an ONVO L90. Since the pre-order started in China on July 10, the L90 has received widespread interest and recognition from users and the market. Built upon NIO’s ten years of investment in the charging and swapping infrastructure, as well as continuous technological innovation, the L90 redefines the family-oriented three-row electric SUV by tackling two major user pain points: charging anxiety and space anxiety. The L90 will be officially launched in China on July 31, with deliveries starting August 1.

This 800,000 production milestone starts a new chapter for NIO. The company remains committed to continuous innovation, ultimate products, and beyond-expectation services. One step at a time, it is steadily advancing toward its next milestone: one million vehicles.

NIO has been present in the UAE since October 2024, introducing a cutting-edge line-up that includes the flagship six-seat EL8, the dynamic EC6 coupe-SUV, and the sleek, mid-size ET5 sedan, each designed to redefine premium electric mobility for our users.

About NIO MENA

NIO MENA is the Middle East and North Africa subsidiary of NIO, a pioneer and global leader in premium smart electric vehicles. NIO MENA was established in partnership with CYVN Holdings, a specialist investment vehicle based in Abu Dhabi, focused on smart and advanced mobility solutions. Together, NIO and CYVN are driving technological innovation, expanding NIO’s market presence, and advancing the global transition toward sustainable mobility.

NIO MENA has been established in the UAE since October 2024, with its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The company plans to expand its footprint across the region, bringing cutting-edge electric vehicle technology and premium services to MENA in the coming years.

Founded in November 2014, NIO is listed on stock exchanges in the United States, Hong Kong, and Singapore. NIO provides premium smart electric vehicles under the NIO brand, family-oriented smart electric vehicles through the ONVO brand, and small smart high-end electric cars with the firefly brand. With a focus on developing core technologies, the brand has amassed over 9,900+ patents by July 2025 and created the NIO Full Stack, encompassing 12 technology domains.

NIO has R&D and manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, Hefei, Beijing, Nanjing, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Wuhan, San Jose, Munich, Oxford, Berlin, Budapest, and Singapore. The company has also established sales and service networks in China, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark.

Media Contact:

Mark Shahroozi

mena.press@niomena.com