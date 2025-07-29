Sharjah: In a major step forward in enhancing member experience and operational efficiency, the Sharjah Old Cars Club (SHJOCC) has officially launched an in-house factory for printing vintage car license plates at its official headquarters. This achievement reflects a drive toward institutional integration with official entities—most notably the Ministry of Interior and the Sharjah Police General Command—and aligns with the strategy of the Sharjah Sports Council, which aims to deliver smart, integrated services that meet customer expectations and enhance institutional performance.

The new facility marks a significant step forward in the club’s ongoing innovative initiatives as it enables members and visitors to complete all traffic-related procedures from vehicle inspection, registration, fee payment, and license plate issuance on-site, eliminating the need to visit external traffic departments. With this integrated model, clients can now receive a full suite of services in ten minutes, significantly reducing processing times.

This initiative is part of the club’s Strategic Plan 2024–2028, which focuses on key pillars such as enhancing the member experience through the Sharjah Customer Experience Program, digitizing services, building sustainable and integrated partnerships, empowering national talent, and preserving vintage car heritage. The plan also supports the club’s broader goals of achieving institutional excellence in the sports sector, strengthening brand identity, and encouraging an innovative environment that promotes community culture.

Reflection of the Club’s commitment to service development

H.E. Dr. Ali Ahmed Abu Alzoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Old Cars Club, commented:“The launch of the license plate printing facility at the club is a strategic move that enhances institutional excellence and reflects our commitment to offering comprehensive and seamless services.

The new facility is an extension of the club’s initiatives to promote classic car culture and offer high-quality services under an integrated institutional framework that encourages community involvement in this unique sector. It also reinforces Sharjah’s position as a regional leader in the classic cars sector. It embodies the club’s vision of combining heritage with innovation, in line with Sharjah’s broader aspirations to support specialized community sports, expand participation in heritage-driven sporting and cultural activities, and align with the strategy of the Sharjah Sports Council which is aimed at promoting diversity and excellence in the sports landscape and opening new avenues for investment in culturally and historically significant events and initiatives.